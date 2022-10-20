10 Invoicing and Billing Software for macOS in 2023

Invoice Maker - Powered by Moon Invoice Business Reports Get Payment Quickly

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sending an invoice should feel like a small celebration – a quick and easy task that marks the end of a project and a job well done. In fact, creating and sending an invoice, receiving payment, and contacting clients can be time-consuming tasks that you don't get paid for.

The best invoicing app is the one that speeds up your process as quickly as possible. You don't get paid for the time it takes to create and send an invoice, which means the best invoicing apps will reduce that time to as close to zero as possible. Try a few to see which one requires the least time and effort—then focus on the work that matters.

(1) Moon Invoice & Receipt Maker

An invoice maker app creates easy invoices in less than a minute. This invoicing management portal manages multiple businesses with multiple users. Let's try it for free now.

All-in-one invoicing & billing app for contractors, freelancers & SMEs. Create professional invoices & manage clients in one place to get paid faster.

Moon Invoice is a simple, slick & handy invoicing accounting app that lets you generate, manage & track invoices & expenses.

It is a complete invoice solution that allows managing invoices, accounting, purchase orders & tax overheads in an easy-to-go way with its professional & impeccable interface. The app allows users to manage contacts efficiently with contact & category UI design. In addition, you can put your data-backup worries aside with easy Moon Sync support.

Invoice & Billing

• 66+ PDF templates to generate instant invoices.

• Create daily, monthly & yearly invoices with recurring invoices & expenses.

• Track emailed invoices for sent, open, & click status.

• Support for adding unlimited companies helps generate invoices for multiple businesses.

• Manage credits against the invoices using the Credit Note feature.

• Track the purchase orders after sending the estimates/quotes.

• Built-in PDF invoice generator with a preview feature.

• Option to set prefix e.g., INV1401.

Online Payments

• Access multiple currency options & track your online payment activities.

• Automate payment reminders to get updates on unpaid invoices.

• Accept payments quickly & securely with multiple payment options: PayPal, Stripe, UPI, etc.

Notifications

• Regular notification of recurring invoices & expenses become overdue, so you will never miss the payments!

Dashboard Insights

• The graphs/charts from Bar View let you know about your quarterly revenue & expense & invoices to be paid, that are overdue or drafted.

• Seamless Company UI to manage all the information from a single screen including the currency information, print settings, notes, payment methods, signatures, & taxes.

Import/Export/Print Utility

• Moon Invoice accounting and billing app help you import/export reports & details of customers, vendors, tasks, products, & time logs.

• In addition, the Print utility lets you take print from your device.

Cloud Sync & Use Offline

• Store, secure, & access all your app data with an easy cloud sync feature.

• Save time/effort by continuing to work on the app in the offline mode.

• In offline usage the data remains secure as it doesn’t sync or share on any server. It is safe on the device.

Other Features

• Create invoices, implement as an estimate maker or quotes maker, manage purchase orders, credit notes, expenses, customers, vendors, & payment receipts.

• Create & print service & product based invoices & estimates.

• Option to customize PDF layouts and align based on your needs, customize PDF template by your own image & colors, customize email format.

• Incorporate up to 2 different signatures with name, title & date options.

• Ease of creating the customer & vendor from the address book of your device.

• Leverage from the instant search & filter options.

• Project management made easy with customer wise project selection to record billed hours.

• Streamline your projects & create invoices using an inbuilt timesheet.

• Get account outstanding & payment details.

• Turn your estimates & PO into invoices with our estimate maker & generator.

• Account statements for the customers & vendors.

• Summary list depicting a list of top customers & expenses.

• Capture time logs using a timer, which can be kept running even if the app is closed.

• Dark mode support.

Try Moon Invoice billing & invoicing app with estimate generator feasibility.

(2) Professional Invoice by Vegantaram Technologies

Easily create professional invoices and quotes for your businesses with the best invoicing app - Professional Invoicing, Invoicing & Quotes.

"Professional Invoicing, Invoicing & Quotations" is the best invoicing and quotation application for businesses. With this application, you can not only create invoices but also manage them directly from the application. The "Professional Invoicing, Billing & Quotation" app allows you to generate invoices, create bills, make estimates, create purchase orders, send quotes and more. It is an extremely useful professional invoice creation and invoice management app for self-employed or small business owners.

Other Features

• Easy setup guide to learn how to make invoices.

• Sync invoice data across devices in real-time.

• Create quotations or purchase estimates and convert them into invoices.

• Customize your invoices with a logo and your own design.

• Send notifications to customers and track due invoice payments.

• Reminder emails to get paid faster.

• Create, email or print PDF invoices.

• Create and share business quotes with others.

• Tracking invoices gives you ease of accounting.

• Track delayed payments.

• Use Receipts & skip shoebox accounting.

• Real-time synchronization across multiple devices.

(3) Invoice for Business by Starkode Limited Company

Invoice for Business is an enterprise-class invoice management system that enables multi-user collaboration in the simplest way. Whether you sell products or provide services, Invoice for Business is ideal for invoicing your customers without the hassle of paper invoicing.

Send or print invoices directly from your iPhone and get paid faster by invoicing your customers on the spot.

Specially designed for professionals, businesses and organizations. Includes role-based security, access lists, multiple branches, barcode generation and scanning.

Other Features

• Cloud based multi-user app.

• Create invoices and estimates for services or goods.

• Logo is displayed on invoices, contracts and estimates.

• Mark your invoices as paid once you collect payment.

• Email your invoices as sleek printable PDFs.

• Print your invoices directly using AirPrint.

• Multiple Currency Support.

(4) Invoice.App

Invoice.app is a simple, easy-to-use and powerful invoicing application. It has been carefully designed and developed to offer the best user experience. It's ideal for freelancers, contractors and small business owners. Available on iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Other Features

• Create invoices, estimates, purchase orders and credit memos.

• Track and export expenses.

• Customize PDF templates.

• Manage clients and document items.

• Keep track of payments.

• Work offline.

• Sync data across all devices.

• Offer discounts on items or total.

• Convert estimates into invoices.

(5) Invoice maker, Quote builder by Alexandr Peancovschi

This application allows you to create professional invoices in less than a minute once you configure your business details. It is a universal application that comes with its own file format, which means you can start working on one device and continue on another. All your files are stored in iCloud.

In addition to adding work items to each invoice, you can also add photos with descriptions and sign your invoices.

Other Features

• accessibility.

• had off support - start on one device and continue on another.

• app preferences stored in iCloud.

Meanwhile, you can refer universal invoicing app for your business to manage unlimited invoices, estimates, purchase orders, sales receipts, credit notes, time & estimate trackers. It's easy to use offline as well from different platforms such as macOS, iOS, Android, Windows & Web.

(6) Invoice Generator & Receipts by Majestic Studio

Invoice Maker is the easiest way to send professional invoices and estimates to your customers. It's perfect for small business owners, contractors, and freelancers who need a fast and easy-to-use mobile invoicing solution.

Other Features

• Save Time.

• Get Paid.

• Look Professional.

(7) Express Invoice Invoicing by NCH Software

Express Invoice simplifies all your business invoicing needs. Managing client accounts, quotes, orders, invoicing and more has never been easier. This easy-to-use program allows you to create invoices that you can print, email or fax directly to clients for faster payment. Track your customers with up-to-date records of their payments and sales history. Get insights into your accounts, seller performance, unpaid votes and much more. Streamline your billing processes today.

Other Features

• Easily design invoices or start fresh with a template.

• Schedule invoices for customers with recurring payments.

• Customize invoice design with your logo, heading text, notes and more.

• Save and send invoices in PDF file format.

• Supports multiple currencies, such as the dollar, euro, pound, and more.

• Send statements to customers that have overdue payments automatically.

• Supports invoicing for multiple businesses.

• Email, Print, or Fax statements to customers.

(8) Invoice Center by Starkode Limited Company

Billing Center is the fastest and easiest way to invoice customers and create estimates on the go. Whether you sell products or provide services, Invoice Center is ideal for invoicing your customers without the hassle of paper invoicing.

Other Features

• Create invoices, credit notes, debit notes and estimates for services or goods.

• Link the customer and your profile information from your Address Book.

• Logo is displayed on invoices, contracts and estimates.

• Mark your invoices as paid once you collect payment.

• Email your invoices as sleek printable PDFs.

• Print your invoices directly using AirPrint.

• Multiple Currency Support.

• Offline mode: no need for Wi-Fi or data connection.

• Data is stored directly on the device.

• Compatible with iPhone and iPad.

• Theme color selection.

(9) Chronicle - Bill Organizer

Chronicle reminds you to pay your bills, so you can just enter them once and never worry about them again.

In addition to reminding you to pay your bills, Chronicle records your entire payment history, including confirmation numbers, so you always have proof of your payments.

Other Features

• Forecast View & Amount to Save.

• Intelligent Estimated Amount Due.

• Monthly History & Annual Reports.

• Chronicle Cloud.

• Custom Repeat Intervals.

• Chronicle Pro is an auto-renewing subscription.

(10) Orbit

Named "the best time tracking and billing app" by its developers, Orbit makes it easy to track clients, projects, time worked, and invoices.

Other Features

• Easy setup.

• Time tracking across projects & automatic idle detection.

• Automatic invoice generation from all your logged time entries.

• Ability to create custom invoices for expenses or material costs.

• A nice overview of how you spend your time.

• Crew Plans for small teams to track time & invoice together.

• A strong focus on privacy. No ads, no tracking of metadata, and no selling of personal data.

At last - Conclusion:

It should come as no surprise that small business owners often look at the price of a service or software as the most important factor in their choice. Free invoicing software is tempting and some are worth considering, but you'll get much more value if you choose a paid plan for an invoicing app for your macOS. Choosing the right invoicing software for your business depends on what you can afford, what you need, and what you'd like to have.