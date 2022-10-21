Altenew Inspires Artists to Express Their Creativity in New Ways Through National Competition
The first competition in the Creativity Inspired series asked crafters to write poetry about their love of crafting
Altenew’s latest Creativity Inspired competition invites paper crafters to pair watercolored florals with flowers in nature for a chance to win big prizes.
Calling all artists, crafters, and writers! We want to hear from you! At Altenew, we value creativity and artistic expression.”NEW YORK, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always innovating with new ways to bring fresh inspiration to paper crafters, Altenew LLC regularly holds competitions to challenge crafters to branch out in their creativity. Altenew introduced the Creativity Inspired competition for the first time in March 2020, a time fraught with uncertainties across the globe. This contest gave an opportunity to crafters to demonstrate their creativity through alternate methods to paper crafting. Over a hundred participants joined along to share personal heartwarming stories through poetry.
“Calling all artists, crafters, and writers! We want to hear from you! At Altenew, we value creativity and artistic expression. For the past 6 years, you have inspired us with your stunning cards, scrapbook layouts, and other crafting projects.
“This year, we are hosting our first ever poetry contest to inspire you to demonstrate your creativity in the written form. Whether you have been writing poetry for years or have never written a poem in your life, you are welcome to enter. We want to hear you speak from the heart!” (Altenew Card Blog)
For over 2 years running, this competition has offered unique opportunities for paper crafters to try out new creative projects. Since that notable first competition, Altenew has regularly held multiple new challenges in the Creativity Inspired series. In addition to writing poetry, crafters were inspired to create unique home decor projects, experiment with photography, create monogrammed designs, renovate their craft rooms, and more.
The latest Creativity Inspired competition was the Pair-A-Flower contest, held for the second time on the Altenew Card Blog. Crafters were asked to “bring Altenew florals to life using Altenew watercolor pan sets.”
“We love seeing how life-like your projects are with Altenew stamps and dies, and now, we want you to take it a step further. Take a picture of a watercolor project using one of Altenew’s floral products side-by-side with a real-life flower.” (Altenew Card Blog)
The results of the competition were simply stunning, as crafters found magical ways to pair real flowers with their paper counterparts. Paper crafters worldwide look forward to the next Creativity Inspired competition from Altenew.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
