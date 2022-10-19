Ronn Torossian On Measuring KPIs in a Public Relations Campaign

NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, the main goal of all public relations efforts is to develop stronger relationships with the target audience of a company through strategic communication, which will help that business cultivate a positive public image and improve its reputation. However, with the need for public relations efforts, companies also have a need to measure the performance of these types of efforts, which isn't always easy for businesses to do. However, understanding the results that are generated from different types of public relations efforts and strategies can help companies determine future public relations efforts and strategies, the budgets that are dedicated to those types of efforts, and any changes that the company should be making regarding them.

Media mentions and impressions

Ronn Torossian says one of the ways that companies can measure the performance of their public relations efforts through measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) is through media mentions and impressions. Whenever someone mentions a company or its solutions in digital spaces, that's considered a media mention. These types of mentions can be both positive or negative, however, each one gives companies an opportunity to engage with the target audience, and improve the public perception of its brand. More and more customers these days rely on social media platforms as the first point of contact they have with the companies they decide to do business with, which is great for companies because they're able to monitor any social media mentions a lot more easily and effectively. On the other hand, media impressions are another metric that companies can keep track of which shows the number of people that came across the content the company shares throughout a public relations campaign. Put simply, media impressions are simply the number of people that the company managed to reach through public relations campaign.

Coverage

Companies tend to send out email pitches to journalists and news editors across a number of outlets, however, once they have been sent out, it's important for companies to keep track of the journalists and news editors that actually open the emails, read through the pitches, and then talk about the company in those outlets. It's essential for companies to determine this type of outreach through different media outlets that they are mentioned in, and they can measure the impact of this type of public relations, offered by tracking custom URLs, the number of media coverage the company has managed to generate, or even through reports from Google Analytics. Depending on the resources that a company has available, this type of media coverage can either be tracked manually through Google Alerts, for example, or through automated services that are generally a bit more expensive, but tend to track all kinds of media coverage more effectively and reduce the overall workload of a business.