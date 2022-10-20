AllPro Renovations, a Rochester Home Remodeling Contractor, Announces Handyman Services Now Available to Homeowners
Homeowners in Rochester, NY have a new handyman service available to them providing affordable options for projects of all sizes and scope.
ROCHESTER, NY, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no doubt about it - owning a home is expensive. Between the mortgage, property taxes, and general upkeep, it can be difficult to keep costs under control. One of the best ways to save money on home renovations is to be proactive. Regularly inspecting, cleaning, and maintaining a residential property helps homeowners identify potential problems before they become major (and expensive) issues. However, many homeowners find that they don't take care of those minor tasks that lead to big problems if not handled.
— Stephen Taddonio
Elderly homeowners, for example, are not always in a position to be completing tasks such as replacing a ceiling fan or cleaning gutters. Likewise, a parent with a full-time job may not have the time or bandwidth to build a new fence, repair a deck, or install new interior doors. For that reason, AllPro Renovations has opened up a new division offering handyman services to the community. If a repair seems beyond a homeowner's skill or if they don't have the available time to DIY, one option is to reach out to AllPro Renovations to have their handyman team come out and complete the tasks.
Joe Taddonio, one of the owners of AllPro Renovation's Father and Son Duo stated, "We were getting a lot of calls from people in the community who needed to get work done but couldn't find a contractor to help them. Random tasks like installing new baseboards and painting one bedroom plus installing a new toilet. Most contractors won't do random projects like that because they consider the project to be 'too small'. We looked at it as an opportunity to keep our installers busy in between the larger projects. Most homeowners who have a handyman list don't mind waiting until we have availability if it means they can save some time, heartache, and money."
Homeowners throughout the Rochester community are encouraged to create a list of "honey do" projects and contact AllPro Renovations if they would like finally get all that miscellaneous work done throughout their house.
