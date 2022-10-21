TOURNAMENTAL CRYPTO - BRINGING CRYPTO & ESPORTS TOGETHER AND SUPPORTING VARIOUS AUTISM CHARITIES IN THE PROCESS

App Mockup Logo

Tournamental Crypto is a new concept which looks to bring together esports and cryptocurrency,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the markets are suffering, the United Kingdom is in turmoil & the world sits on a knife-edge, while the West & Russia flex their muscles, sometimes it's nice to take a step back and look at the positive things that are going on around the globe.

Cryptocurrency is a sector which is continually growing, much like the Internet in the 90's, with both following a similar trend to date. While the big coins continue to experience hard times, much aligned with the DOW, NASDAQ, we are still seeing projects being birthed and created.

I came across the project Tournamental Crypto while playing on FIFA 23, (Yes i'm a big kid and it's a great chance to speak with friends) and was curious from the start. So I took a look at what they have to offer and caught up with one of their Founders, Ian Cawrey.

"Tournamental Crypto is an app, which allows for Esports competitions, tournaments & wager matches, making use of blockchain technology to assure the safety and visibility of the project. We have already developed, tested & deployed our app, which you can download for free.

We are currently preparing our initial token offering, which will take place on the BSC Behemoth, Pinksale, which is to be offered once the Seed Round has been closed. This is to allow for Venture Capitals and sound investors to participate.

Once our Token is live, 1% of Every transaction will be donated to 1 of 3 Autism Charities and we have deployed this forthright, forever. We care deeply and personally experience Autism and we're very keen to help break the stigma and aid in supporting those who may not have access to the help or resources needed for an enjoyable and comfortable life.

We are also looking to donate electronic equipment to those less fortunate than others and will be actively pursuing this once the launch is completed. Blockchain Technology was created to bring fairness and equality to the world. We aim to follow the lead and help in any way possible, to enable people access to better resources and education"

Speaking to Ian, it's clear to see how passionate he is about the project, with an almost "Infectious" personality. It's easy to see how the project have already amassed a following which approaches 1000 members.

Talk is one thing though and as with any business, the business model and revenue streams need to be correct and value-driven. The app that they have serves as just that, with advertising already live and various Tournaments ready to go from December. The concept in it's self is a simple one, but sometimes the most simple solutions offer the greatest return.

I for one see a great tool to connect Blockchain & Esports, and with the team looking to allocate large prize pools for the competitions and tournaments, I for one can see the Esports bigwigs venturing into the Blockchain space, to participate in the Tournamental Crypto events.

So where do they go from here then. According to Ian, they are currently in the process of finalizing the KYC, Audit & SAFU process. To those not literate in "Blockchain" the three terms are seen as the highest form of security, much akin to a board of directors of a company disclosing their details and involvement in a company.

I for one love to see a project focus on becoming a certified entity before launch. It just shows that the team have the knowledge on how to launch a successful Blockchain company, rather than creating the standard "Pump & Dump" scheme, which we see a lot of at the moment.

App release video