Dentures Market is Projected to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR by 2028 | Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, GC America

Dentures are custom-made appliances that replace lost teeth and restore an individual's look and oral functions. They are classified into two types: complete and partial. After the teeth have been extracted and the gum tissue has healed completely, the conventional implants are personalised. However, an instantaneous denture is implanted as soon as the teeth are extracted to perform fundamental tooth tasks and is then replaced with conventional artificial teeth after a specified period of time. Pink acrylic is used to stimulate gum tissue, and the teeth are composed of plastic or porcelain. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of periodontal disorders and edentulism drives up global demand for these goods.

The global Dentures market generated $2,623.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,069.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Dentures market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The report's 189 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.*

• Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

• GC America Inc.

• Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.)

• Modern Dental Group Limited

• COLTENE Group

• VITA Zahnfabrik

• Amann Girrbach AG

• Formlabs

• DIO Corporation

• Shofu Inc.

• Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

By Manufacturing Process:

Conventional Denture

3D-Printed Denture

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of Dentures from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

