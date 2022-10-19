Global Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market : Analysis, Share, Size and Forecasted By 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3%

Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global industrial cleaning equipment market size was valued at $9.12 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

rise in disposable income of people and rise in online food retail. In addition, to clean premises, food processors predominantly use a wide range of industrial cleaning equipment. Thus, rise in the foods & beverages sector is anticipated to drive growth of the industrial cleaning equipment market.

The global industrial cleaning equipment market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Industrial cleaning equipment are machines that are used for cleaning industrial premises and to sterilize equipment, tools, and work surfaces.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The industrial cleaning equipment market was hampered during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to restrictions on manufacturing activities. In addition, industrial cleaning equipment could not be effectively manufactured during the lockdown period.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Type

• Floor sweepers

• Pressure washers

• Vacuum cleaners

• Other

Operation

• Manual

• Automatic

End User Industry

• Food and beverage

• Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, and dynamics of the industrial cleaning equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial cleaning equipment market trends.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the industrial cleaning equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• Key Market Players Akshayaa Multi Cleaning Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Astol Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Aubotz Labs Pvt Ltd, Avidbot corp., Blow-tech, Comac India, Dulevo International, Dynavac, Eureka S.p.A., H&K Equipment, Kevac Srl, PressureJet, Roots Multiclean Ltd., SJE Corporation Ltd., Tennant Company, Tornado Industries

