Video: Rebellion at Evin Prison Proved Iranian Regime’s Failure to Intimidate Dissent
On Tuesday, October 18, on the 33rd day of the nationwide uprising, student protests continued in Tehran’s universities and various cities of the country.
Nationwide protests against the Iranian regime. Iran’s protests have up to now expanded to 190 cities and all 31 provinces across the country.
On October 17, while European Union foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to announce new sanctions against the regime in Iran, supporters of the NCRI and the(PMOI/MEK) held a rally to voice support for the popular uprising inside Iran.
Locals heard gunshots and explosions. Video from Iran showed several anti-riot unit convoys being deployed to oppress prisoners. Infamous as one of Iran’s most horrific prisons, Evin is also known as a bastion of resistance against the ruling theocracy and the Shah’s regime. This prison’s walls, located in northern Tehran, bear the memories of thousands of heroes who sacrificed their lives for a free Iran.
According to reports obtained by the leading Iranian opposition group, Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK), from inside the prison, political prisoners in the seventh and eighth wards chanted “death to the dictator” while rallying in the prison’s yard. Shortly after, prison guards attempted to quash their protest while firing tear gas. Prisoners clashed with the security forces. Unable to oppress the detained but determined inmates, the clerical regime deployed more units to the prison, the IRGC special unit (NOPO), which brutally cracked down on unarmed prisoners until 1:30 AM local time. According to reports, roughly 60 prisoners were killed. Initially, state media reported four deaths and revised the count to eight after 48 hours.
A ravaging fire engulfed the Evin prison, and the regime refused to extinguish it in a bid to kill as many inmates as possible while denying any culpability. Footage posted on social media even showed four individuals pouring fluid material on the roof of a building identified as the prison’s sewing workshop, which oared the flames.
While prisoners’ anti-regime slogans were heard, officials bogusly claimed that Saturday’s incident resulted from a prison fight between inmates charged with fiscal-related crimes. They also blamed prisoners for setting the sewing workshop on fire.
While officials claimed they had controlled the situation, the incident showed how the uprising had morphed into a nationwide revolution calling for regime change.
While protests continued in different parts of Tehran and other cities across Iran on Saturday, many citizens rushed to the prisoners’ aid. Protesters clashed with security forces on their way to Evin prison, who responded with tear gas. Anti-riot forces also attacked family members and locals who gathered in front of the prison, using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Despite its utter brutality, the clerical regime failed to stifle the voice of defiant prisoners in Evin prison. Their cries echoed throughout the world as members of the Iranian diaspora and MEK supporters in dozen European countries and in the United States held nightly protests, supporting brave inmates of Evin. Soon, global condemnation of this brutality poured in solidarity with the risen prisoners.
The unrest in Evin prison happened a week after prisoners in Lakan prison in Rasht joined the nationwide uprising. Authorities tried to quash this protest by setting the prison on fire and using live ammunition. Dozens were killed and injured. A week after, a protest erupted in the Evin prison. When the regime savagely oppressed prisoners in Evin, it only took three days for inmates in Ghezelhesar prison in Karaj to hold a rally and chant anti-regime slogans.
Since Iran’s uprising began on September 23, the authorities’ crackdown has had the opposite effect. Instead of spreading fear in people’s hearts, the regime’s ‘attempts to quash demonstrations increased citizens’ courage and determination to topple this regime.
These protests are the broadest picture of a defiant nation that has had enough of the regime’s corruption, ineptitude, and oppression. What many consider as Iran’s revolution with its culture of resistance didn’t happen a fortnight; it is the result of four decades of organized resistance against the tyrannical regime.
The remarkable courage and resilience of prisoners in Evin and other prisons are in line with those brave souls who refused to disavow their ideal of having a free Iran in the 1980s and sacrificed their lives for this cause. In the summer of 1988, over 30,000 political prisoners were massacred across Iran. Evin prison had a large share of these inmates, who refused to bow to the regime.
In a nutshell, what happens in Iran, is no coincidence. It has regime change as its objective and as 43 years of perseverance is a guide, the pro-democracy movement will succeed at all costs.
The people of Iran have shown their determination, and it’s only a matter of time before they will overcome the brutal tyranny. The world powers should go beyond their routine condemnations and recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense. Exercising an international firm policy vis-à-vis, Tehran would undoubtedly break the regime’s cycle of violence and help Iranians achieve something that will serve global peace and security: a free, secular, and non-nuclear Iran.
MEK Supporters in Luxembourg Urge EU To Recognize Iranians’ Right to Self-defense
On October 17, while European Union foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to announce new sanctions against the regime in Iran, supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held a rally at Place de l’Europe to voice support for the popular uprising inside Iran.
The protesters called on the EU ministers to support the Iranian people’s demand to adopt a firm policy towards Tehran and recognize their right for overthrowing the religious dictatorship.
In a message to the Iranians in Luxembourg, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said: “Let us salute the prisoners whose cries of ‘Death to the dictator’ crossed the thick walls of Evin to join the chants of their fellow compatriots all over Iran.”
“Let us salute the prisoners whose endurance and resistance in the face of the IRGC’s barbaric attack at Evin have given new momentum to the uprising. They showed that Evin remains a bastion of struggle and resistance as it has been for the past fifty-some years.”
“For 40 years, Iranian women were flogged and humiliated. Their rights and freedoms were trampled, and tens of thousands of vanguard women from the PMOI/MEK were tortured and executed. Now, they have risen up not only to liberate themselves but also to liberate the whole of Iran.”
“Now, the students and courageous youths in various cities are shouting, ‘don’t call it a protest; it is a revolution.’ As the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) announced 40 years ago, everyone should be free to choose their beliefs and religion based on the principle of separation of religion and state. And yes, we repeat: No to the compulsory veil, no to the compulsory religion, no to the compulsory regime.”
“We call on the United Nations and all governments, especially the European Union, whose Council of Ministers met today in Luxembourg, to take concrete, practical steps to stop the arrests and killings of Iranian protesters:
1- Designate the entire IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence as terrorist entities, expel their agents and operatives, and revoke their passports;
2- Recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense vis-a-vis the crimes of the mullahs’ regime; recognize their right to struggle to overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish democracy and human rights;
3- Take urgent measures to free all political prisoners and prevent further executions and killings, imposing comprehensive sanctions on the regime, severing all economic and diplomatic relations with Tehran, and closing down the regime’s embassies;
4- Refer to the UN Security Council, the clerical regime’s dossier of four decades of genocide and crimes against humanity, including the 1988 and 2019 massacres, and bring the regime’s leaders, including Khamenei and Raisi, to justice.”
Monday’s protest in Luxembourg was also attended by a number of lawmakers and locally elected officials. MP Roy Reding from Luxembourg’s ARD party addressed the rally and expressed his support for the Iranian people’s democratic revolution and their organized resistance.
The protesters at the Luxembourg protests voiced their support for Mrs. Rajavi’s call. They asked EU governments to recognize the right of protesters in Iran to defend themselves and overthrow the ruling dictatorship.
They also urged the EU member states to summon their ambassadors from Iran, predicate all diplomatic relations with the regime to halt repressive measures against the protesters and release all those arrested during the uprising. They also called on European countries to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Iranian people enjoy unhindered access to the Internet.
1:01 / 2:18 Luxembourg-October 17, 2022: MEK Supporters Demonstration in Support of the Iran Protests.