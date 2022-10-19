Avionica Announces Wireless QAR Agreement with Qatar Airways for G650ER Fleet
Avionica, LLC., announced that they have finalized an agreement with Qatar Executive Airways to install their miniQAR-avCM in Qatar’s Gulfstream G650 fleet.
Our miniQAR-avCM seamless connected aircraft flight data solution packs a punch when it comes to lightweight, reliable, and secure immediate data transfer”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica, LLC., announced that they have finalized an agreement with Qatar Executive Airways to install their miniQAR-avCM seamless connected aircraft flight data solution in Qatar’s entire Gulfstream G650 aircraft fleet. The Avionica miniQAR-avCM is the aviation industry's smallest and lightest wireless and most robust flight data solution and provides secure and reliable data transfer in seconds.
— Claudia Espinosa, Avionica Vice President of Commercial
As of today, Qatar’s fleet consists of 15 G650ER aircraft. The G650ER is the fastest and ultra-long-range business jet in the world. It is critical for Qatar to have access to flight data within minutes of landing. This solution will enable Qatar to have full operational control over its data distribution and analytics to ensure the best possible outcomes.
Avionica’s flight data management (FDM) solutions are robust. The modular FDM products include certified flight data recorder options and custom installations to best fit the operators.
“Avionica is excited about the installation on the G650ER fleet with Qatar. For thirty years, we have been listening to our customers and we understand Qatar’s requirements for quick access to data and standardization of their fleet under one platform. Our miniQAR-avCM seamless connected aircraft flight data solution packs a punch when it comes to lightweight, reliable, and secure immediate data transfer, “ said Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial.
The installations of the miniQAR-avCM are targeted to begin in Q4 of 2022. After these installations are executed, Qatar will look to possible expansion on additional fleet types.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 400 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
