Revolving Doors Market Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2031 | Industry, Growth & Trends Analysis From 2022 To 2031

Revolving Doors Industry

The revolving doors market was valued at $908.60 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Revolving Doors Market," The revolving doors market was valued at $908.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

the global revolving doors market size was valued at $908.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,423.02 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Revolving doors are three-or four wing doors that revolve around a vertical axis in cylindrical appendix. They are energy efficient and help prevent drafts and reduce the loss of cooling or heating of a building. Revolving doors are used as a security device to restrict the entry to a single person at a time, if the spacing between the doors is less. In addition, they also serve as an airlock, which keeps cold air out and reduces the heating.

According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, the revolving doors market holds high growth potential in the commercial and industrial sector. The market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise in adoption of revolving doors such as three wings, four wings and others. Market players are also acquiring other companies and enhancing their product portfolios to increase their market potential in terms of geographic and customer base expansion. Moreover, the leading players in the market are producing affordable, and efficient revolving doors to cater to a large customer base.

Factors such as increase in construction activities has significant impact over the market growth in the recent years. In addition, increase in investment in commercial construction activities are expected to drive the growth of the global revolving doors market.

Furthermore, the market growth for revolving doors is highly dependent on industrial and commercial construction investments. Thus, increase in industrialization, and rise in demand for the commercial complexes and buildings fuels the market growth.

Among the analyzed regions, Europe has registered for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Rise in demand from several industries such as construction and industrial activities, is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of automation in developed regions such as Europe and North America, propels the demand for the global market. In addition, rise in construction of high-tech airports, shopping malls, grand hotels, and cinema halls is expected to fuel the revolving doors market growth during the forecast period.

During the lockdown, owing to coronavirus situation, various manufacturers in the revolving doors market had to stop their business production in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of revolving doors companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials led to halt in supply of cutting tools. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of revolving door companies at their full-scale capacities.

Major players adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the revolving doors market. For instance, in January 2022, Landert Group (Tormax) acquired Albert W. Otto GmbH in Dieburg near Frankfurt in Germany, it focused on developing and manufacturing high grade door frames made of steel and stainless steel. This acquisition aims at improving the product portfolio.

The global revolving door market is segmented on the basis of operation, product type, end-user and region. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. In 2021, the automatic segment accounted for the largest share of 67% of the overall revolving doors market share.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into three wings, four wings and others. The three wings segment held the largest market share of 46% in 2021. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment held the largest market share of 80% in the market.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe region dominated the market in 2021.

The key players profiled in the revolving doors market report include Assa Abloy Group, Auto Ingress, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, DSS Automatic Doors, ERREKA Group, Grupsa Door System, GEZE GmbH, Landert Group AG, Manusa GEST, S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, PORTALP, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global revolving doors market trends and dynamics.

By operation, the automatic segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By product type, the three wings segment registered the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global revolving doors market in 2021.

By end-user, the commercial segment are projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

