India Catheters Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2022- 2028 | Abbott Laboratories

India Catheters Market

A catheter is a soft hollow tube, which is passed into the bladder to drain urine.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catheter are used for administration of intravenous fluids, medication or parenteral nutrition and performing procedures such as angioplasty, angiography, balloon septostomy, balloon sinuplasty, cardiac electrophysiology testing, and catheter ablation are some of the common procedures that require a catheter.

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel growth of India catheters market. India has one of the highest burdens of cardiovascular disease (CVD) worldwide. The range of self-reported CVD in those aged 45-59 years varies from 34% in Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to 14% in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and 15% in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, according to the Longitudinal Aging Study in India released for 30 states and 6 union territories by the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on January 6, 2020.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of India catheters market. In April 2019, the United Nations stated that the share of older persons, those aged 60 years or above, in India's population is projected to increase to nearly 20 per cent in 2050.

Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to boost demand for Foley catheters in India catheters market. According to the paper, “The prevalence of urinary incontinence,” published in the journal Climacteric, in June 2019, the prevalence of UI ranged from approximately 5% to 70%, with most studies reporting a prevalence of any UI in the range of 25-45%. Moreover, technological advancements in Foley catheters is also expected to aid in growth of the market. In March 2020, InventHelp, a leading inventor service firm, announced development of VAGISHIELD, a catheter barrier that facilitates the placement of Foley catheters to prevent them from inadvertently entering the vagina.

Sedentary lifestyle has given rise to several lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, which is expected to aid in growth of India catheters market. In March 2019, the study ‘Prevalence of hypothyroidism in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension in India: a cross-sectional observational study’, reported that the prevalence of hypothyroidism in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes mellitus + hypertension was 24.8%, 33.5%, and 28.9%, respectively.

Detailed Segmentation:

India Catheters Market, By Type:

Cardiovascular Catheter

Urology Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Increase in preferences for power injected Peripherally-Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) is also expected to aid in growth of India catheters market. Most hospitals prefer to use power injected PICC, owing to certain advantages and benefits over other catheters. Power injected PICC is inserted using CT imaging technique by injecting contrast media. In order to with stand the pressure of the contrast media the PICC must be strong enough so as to withstand the pressure which can be up to 300 PSI. Polyurethane, being much stronger, is used in the manufacturing of power injected PICC as it has the property to with stand heavy pressure, unlike the conventional PICC that are made of Silicone.

⏩ List of Companies Profiled: Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporation (Arrow International, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., Rochester Medical Corporation, and B. Braun Medical.

