Fetal Monitoring Market: Moving Towards a Brighter Future | ArjoHuntleigh, Inc. (U.S.), C FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (U.S.)

Fetal Monitoring Market

Fetal monitoring devices are used to monitor the heart rate and movement of the fetus and maternal contractions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetal monitoring has been a standard component of medical care for decades now, even though the technology has only really taken off and become mainstream over the past decade or so. It was, however, initially used solely to monitor the fetus once it had been delivered, during the last few minutes of its development before it could even breathe on its own. The process of fetal monitoring has also traditionally been used to monitor postpartum women's health after childbirth as well. Using sophisticated fetal monitoring equipment, doctors are able to look into the small intestine of the pregnant woman and view any potential problems - from possible seizures to serious complications down the line.

Market Dynamics

High prevalence of congenital heart disease in infants is expected to propel growth of the fetal and neonatal monitoring market. For instance, according to the study, Prevalence, profile, and pattern of congenital heart disease in Central India: A prospective, observational study (published in May 2018), the prevalence of congenital heart disease (CHD) was 10.13/1000 live births. Moreover, emergence of Covid-19 is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in July 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch capable of providing “continuous non-invasive monitoring” of important vital signs such as maternal heart rate, fetal heart rate, and uterine activity.

High rate of maternal mortality in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the fetal and neonatal monitoring market. For instance, according to Maternal Mortality: 1990 to 2015 Estimates by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group and the United Nations Population Division, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded the highest ratio or maternal mortality, at 555 per 100, 000 live births, from 1990 to 2015. Moreover, the United Nations is focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2015 - 2030 global maternal mortality ratio target of less than 70 per 100 000 live births.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the fetal and neonatal monitoring market, owing to increasing preterm birth rate in the U.S. For instance, according to March of Dimes 2019 report card, the preterm birth rate in the U.S. reached 10.02% in 2018 from 9.63% in 2015.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the fetal and neonatal monitoring market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Medtronic Plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Cooper Surgical, Getinge AB, MindChild Medical, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., Neoventa Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Smiths Medical, and Masimo.

Fetal monitoring market taxonomy

By product type

Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Imaging

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC)

Telemetry Solutions

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM)

External EFM

Internal EFM

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler

By Methods,

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Applications,

Antepartum Fetal Monitors

Intrapartum Fetal Monitors

By Portability,

Portable

Non-Portable

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Major players operating in the fetal and neonatal monitoring market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2019, Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. Medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., and MindChild Medical, Inc. signed an exclusive distribution and supply agreement for the MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System.

