Education ERP Market Will Experience Revolutionary Growth USD 27.90 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global education ERP market is expected to grow from USD 9.85 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 27.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The education ERP market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to advanced technologies, and the overall need for concepts related to computing is fuelling the education enterprise resource planning market. The increase in students data due to a rise in students enrolment in schools, colleges, and universities. The availability of cloud-based ERP solutions, enhanced performance, and automated management have gained traction for education ERP. The education ERP functions to store the data of a large number of students, which helps in communication has driven the market of education ERP.

The full form of ERP is enterprise resource management. An ERP deals with collective applications that manage the core business process like purchasing, sales, human resources, CRM, customer support, etc. Similarly, education ERP is web-based integrated software for educational institutes such as schools, colleges, and universities. The education sector deals with a multitude of information and data. The storing and processing of a large amount of information & data in the form of a record is a tedious task. The objective of Education ERP is to interact with particular modules planned to communicate with other modules of the education institute. The education ERP allows educational institutes to manage admission, exams, account, performance, etc. requires attention to detail.

The rise in availability of devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones, along with the high penetration of the internet in developing economies with the surge in demand for video-based learning, has improves the performance of administrative modules has spiked the market demand for education ERP. With the rapid adoption in the education sector, the education institutes have a large amount of data. Many educational institutes have implemented ERP solutions to develop operational effectiveness and provide a competitive advantage to the institute. Education ERP allows communicating the information with ease in several departments of an organization. These are the factors driving the global education ERP market. Factors such as the competition from substitutes and the possibility of minor customization are restraining the global market growth of education ERP.

Some notable players in the education ERP market are SAP AG, Dell Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ellucian Inc., Jenzbar Inc., Infor Inc., Unit4 N.V., and Foradian Technologies Pvt. Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global education ERP market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. SAP AG and Oracle Corporation are some of the key manufacturers operating in the education ERP market.

Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global education ERP market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.3% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to traditional data management processes & techniques are being replaced by cloud-based ERP because it provides enhanced security, control, data storage capacity and allows real-time access to administrators.

Higher education segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 52.1% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global education ERP market is segmented into K12, higher education, and kindergarten. The higher education segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 52.1% in the year 2020. The growths are attributed to diversification in teaching & learning methods in higher education. They are incorporating education ERP in higher education institutes witness many enrolments and students have high expectations from universities & colleges. Due to the extensive database, ERP makes it convenient to communicate with the educational institute.

Student management segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-use, the global education ERP market is segmented into academic management, student management, and finance & accounting management. The student management dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.2% in the year 2020. The growth is attributed to excellent features of education ERP designed for student management like attendance management, admission process, tracking student’s performance, tracking student’s progress, and maintaining student records.

Regional Segment of Education ERP Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global education ERP market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to video-based learning & teaching in several developing economies such as China, Japan, and India. The rising importance of sophisticated systems has catapulted regional growth.

About the report:

The global education ERP market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

