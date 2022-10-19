Ambulatory Infusion Center Market: Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2028 | Option Care Health

Ambulatory Infusion Center Market

The ambulatory infusion is administration of medications and body fluids for various disorders such as neurological disorders, cancers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

The ambulatory infusion center, also known as the PMC, is a primary care center which serves to treat conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, and allergies. In fact, the term 'ambulatory' is defined as having an impairment that hinders normal daily activities of the person such as breathing or moving about the home. The ambulatory infusion center essentially provides services to these people through intravenous, oral, and nasal means, depending on the condition of the patient. The ambulatory infusion center was developed as part of the Medicare program. Basically, it is a health care delivery system that provides a total ambulatory infusion therapy to different patients with different ailments.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global ambulatory infusion center market are UnitedHealth Group, CHI Health, Coram CVS, Stoughton Health, Cleveland Clinic, PharmaScript, Option Care Health, Precision Healthcare, IVX Health, Arnot Health, Inc., Beacon Health System, Inc., Hattiesburg Clinic, PharMerica, and UK HealthCare.

Drivers

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and others in conjunction with the growing geriatric population are expected to augment growth of the ambulatory infusion center market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing involvement of the government to provide proper medical care for different ailments by establishing robust healthcare settings is expected to boost growth of the ambulatory infusion center market during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ambulatory Infusion Center Market, By Therapy Type:

Blood Product Infusion

Iron Therapy

Steroid Infusion

Immunoglobulin Therapy

Therapeutic Phlebotomy

Plasmapheresis

Clotting Factor Replacement Therapy

Others

Global Ambulatory Infusion Center Market, By Application:

Chronic Inflammatory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Cancers

Nutrition Support

Gastro-intestinal Disorders

Global Ambulatory Infusion Center Market, By Distribution Channel :

Hospital

Clinics

Home Infusion

The COVID-19 Aftermath

The ongoing prevalence of the COVID-19 virus has a negative impact on the global ambulatory infusion center market. The pandemic-battered social distancing measures in parallel to the increased priority towards the treatment of COVID-infected patients in the healthcare centers had paused the execution of ambulatory infusion procedures. Contrarily, the increasing number of inoculations and gradual ease in restrictions are brightening the future prospects of the market.

Key Takeaways

The ambulatory infusion center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of chronic disease and increasing expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure. For instance, in July 2021, a major diagnostic solutions providing company in the U.S., Virtis Health, opened three new Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) in the Arizona State (Sun City, Gilbert, and Flagstaff) to cater to the local healthcare demands.

Over the regional frontiers, the North American region is fuelling the ambulatory infusion center market on the heels of growing number of AIC facilities and rising cancer patient pool.

In parallel, the Asia Pacific region is widening the scope for the ambulatory infusion center market in the view of growing medical tourism, increased occurrences of chronic diseases, and rising investments of the healthcare sector.

The Global Ambulatory Infusion Center market's competitive analysis section includes information and business insights. The competition, market overview by firm status, and the business outlook by region are some of the information that is introduced. These businesses fully take use of product launches, collaborations, technical breakthroughs, agreements, and partnerships to increase market pay.

⏩ Regional Prospects

The Ambulatory Infusion Center market is divided geographically into several key areas, each of which has its own revenue, market share, sales, and growth rates. Europe, South America, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are just a handful of the regions covered. Latin America is predicted to have a modest share of the global market in terms of value, while North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market and gain significant market share in both volume and value.

⏩ Conclusion

The study is based on first-hand experience, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and comments from key market players and industry experts. On a segment-by-segment basis, the study examines developments in the parent industry, micro- and macroeconomic indicators, governing factors, and market attractiveness. The study also demonstrates how various market parameters impact geography and market segmentation in terms of quality.

