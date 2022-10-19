Digital Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions Market To Garner USD 9.9 Bn | 17.4% CAGR

Digital Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions Market

The global digital customer experience and engagement solutions market is expected to grow from USD 4.6 bn in 2018 to USD 9.9 bn by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital customer experience and engagement solutions market is projected to grow from USD 26.4 billion in 2020 to USD 40.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The increasing need for personalized customer experiences and omnichannel customer engagement is driving the growth of this market.

In terms of deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flexibility and scalability offered by cloud-based solutions are fuelling their adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In terms of organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

In addition, growing trend of omni-channel customer service is also expected to contribute to market growth over the next eight years. Various companies are focused on offering digital customer experience and engagement solutions in order to enhance their customer service offerings and business operations. For instance, in September 2016, Oracle Corporation acquired Maxymiser, LLC., a provider of cloud-based multivariate testing and personalization solutions that enable real-time optimization of web, mobile, and cross-channel experiences.

The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

IBM Corporation

Liferay

MEGA International

Orange Business Services

Tietoevry Corporation

SAS Institute

KOFAX

NCR Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Zendesk

Market segmentation:

Different types of Digital customer experience and engagement solutions market.

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C)

Common uses for Digital customer experience and engagement solutions Market:

Bank

Insurance

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Telecommunications

Utilities

Retail and Wholesale

Transport

Others

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Digital customer experience and engagement solutions Market growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

- North America (U.S. & Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

(a) What developments are occurring in digital customer experience and engagement solutions? What are the trends that cause these changes?

(b) What are the key global market and the regional market share?

(c) Who are the global key players in this digital customer experience and engagement solutions market? What is their company profile, product details and contact information?

(d) What was the global market status of the digital customer experience and engagement solutions market? What were capacity, production value, cost and profit of digital customer experience and engagement solutions market?

(e) What is the current market status of the digital customer experience and engagement solutions industry? What is the market competition in this industry, both in the company and in terms of the country? What is digital customer experience and engagement solutions Market Analysis by Considering Applications and Types?

(f) What are projections of the Global digital customer experience and engagement solutions industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the cost and profit estimate? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

(g) What is digital customer experience and engagement solutions Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

(h) What is the economic impact on digital customer experience and engagement solutions industry? What are the results of global macroeconomic environment analysis? What are the global macroeconomic environment development trends?

(i) What are the market dynamics of Loader Receivers and Docking Receivers Market? What are challenges and opportunities?

(j) What should be entry strategies, economic impact countermeasures, marketing channels for the digital customer experience and engagement solutions industry?

