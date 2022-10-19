Oilfield Equipment Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2026 | growing at a CAGR of 3.1%

Oilfield Equipment Market Overview

Rise in redevelopment of mature oil wells, oil price recovery, and increase in drilling activities for oil around the globe drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global oilfield equipment market size was valued at $111,400 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $141,498 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The global oilfield equipment market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study

The oilfield equipment are a set of equipment used for excavation and drilling purposes for oil or gas. Its types include solid control equipment, well control equipment, on-shore & off-shore drilling rig, drilling rig components, oilfield supply lots, pump jacks & pumping units, pumps & motors, tanks & vessels, and oilfield trucks and machinery.

Rise in redevelopment of mature oil wells, oil price recovery, and increase in exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe drives the oilfield equipment market growth. In addition, the improved economic competitiveness in the oil exploration and drilling & service industries boosts the utilization of oilfield equipment, which in turn fuels the demand for oilfield equipment. However, the fluctuations in foreign currencies continues its influence over profit margins and increase in prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the oilfield equipment market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global oilfield equipment market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Type

• Drilling equipment

• Field Production Machinery

• Pumps and valves

• Others

By Application

• On-shore

• Off-shore

Key Players

• ABB

• Baker Hughes

• Delta Corporation

• EthosEnergy Group Limited

• Integrated Equipment

• Jereh Oilfield Equipment

• MSP/Drilex, Inc.

• Sunnda Corporation

• Uztel S.A

• Weir Group

