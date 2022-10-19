Alation Achieves 8 Top Rankings in Latest BARC Data Management Survey

The Data Management Survey 23 finds Alation the best platform for Product Satisfaction, Performance, Innovation, and Usability in the Data Intelligence Platforms peer group

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, has achieved eight top rankings and eleven leading positions in two different peer groups in the latest edition of The Data Management Survey 23 conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center). The report aggregated analysis from data management end-users across two separate peer groups, Data Intelligence Platforms and Data Governance Products, and found that 83% of surveyed users would recommend — and 90% are satisfied with — Alation Data Catalog.



The survey, conducted between January and April 2022, examined user feedback on data management products across 18 different criteria, such as Price to Value, Recommendation, Functionality, and Product Satisfaction. Alation was recognised as the best data intelligence platform in eight of those criteria and was named a leading product in eleven other criteria in its peer groups. Alation was also named a leading data governance product in four criteria: Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Product Enhancement, and Innovation.

Alation is a powerful platform that makes governed, digital information accessible to everyone throughout the enterprise. This ease of use for both business users (60%) and technical users (40%) is reflected in respondents citing ‘usability’ as one of the main reasons to buy Alation: 84% rated Alation Data Catalog’s usability as excellent or good, compared to 68% for the average data management platform. Alation’s favorable ranking across the two peer groups follows a strong showing in last year’s Data Management Survey 22 report.

Survey respondents indicated they buy Alation for its breadth of use cases including Data Discovery (81%), Data Governance (74%), and Data Stewardship/Data Quality Management (74%). While the leading use case is rooted in Alation Data Catalog’s valuable metadata foundation, the report states Alation’s usability goes well beyond data discovery. The majority of Alation customers also rely on the platform’s data governance capabilities to build trust in data and leverage its data stewardship and data quality management offerings to help data users find, understand, and govern their data.

Customer Testimony from The BARC Data Management Survey 2023:

“The tool offers advanced functionality to analyze metadata (including behavioral metadata) such as visual end-to-end data lineage (business and technical) by various ML methods.” – The Data Management Survey 23

“Alation is mainly used by business users for self-service analytics, but also for data governance, and to accelerate data migration. It focuses on collecting, linking, and analysing various kinds of metadata rather than data.” – The Data Management Survey 23

“Good support from customer teams and senior executives, structures mostly reflect commonly known data governance processes, use of APIs, and variety of community outreach programs such as Alation.” – Data engineer/data manager (ETL developer, data modeler), Retail/Wholesale, >2,500 employees

According to the report, Alation:

Has the highest percentage (83%) of users who would recommend its data intelligence platform, based on the aggregate of “Definitely“ and “Probably”

Recorded a 90% satisfaction rate amongst surveyed users, based on the aggregate of “Very Satisfied” and “Somewhat Satisfied”

Was ranked the best data intelligence platform for Product Satisfaction, Customer Satisfaction, and Customer Experience

Was named the most innovative data intelligence platform, scoring 8.9/10 in the Product Enhancement criteria

Earned 4 leading positions against its rivals in the Data Governance Products peer group



“Data can be one of the most powerful assets at an organisation’s disposal but only when properly governed and when the human experience is taken into account,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Beyond making data search and discovery easy and effective, we’ve taken a people-centric approach that facilitates highly collaborative work and knowledge sharing of trusted, governed data. This is why Alation was rated so high by customers and continues to be the platform of choice for more than 400 enterprises globally.”

“Our annual report is truly an unbiased resource for organisations, regardless of size or industry, looking for the most trusted data intelligence platforms and data governance products,” said Timm Grosser, Senior Analyst, Data & Analytics, BARC. “Alation ranks quite well across multiple KPIs. They have modernized how data users, both data-savvy and non-technical users, find, understand, and govern their wealth of data and continue to innovate as enterprise data becomes increasingly complex. This year’s report highlights Alation’s ability to meet customers’ changing needs.”

The survey result trails Alation surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and comes after Alation was named a Market Leader in the inaugural BARC Data Intelligence Platforms Report; as well as appearing on the Constellation ShortList™ for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, and Data Governance in Q3 2022 for the third consecutive year; being recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment for the second successive year; and being named as Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, for the second consecutive year.

