Not only for protestors the International Criminal Court (ICC) should prosecute General AL Burhan of Sudan

Sudan 25/10/21 coup organiser Al Burhan faces worldwide demonstrations. Over 150 international organisations sought his referral to ICC on Oct. 15, 2022.

Sudan's daily suffering is horrific, and all we can do is hope the international criminal court's Lady Justice would remove her blindfold.” — Andy Vermaut, World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue

THE HAGUE, KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global protests against Al Burhan the coup organizer in Sudan continue. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, more than 100 more people gathered in front of the International Criminal Court to demand his referral. And also on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Places des Nations (Geneva) in Switzerland from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., another rally is already planned against Al Burhan. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan should be brought before the International Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity, as this is the demand made by the Sudanese diaspora, human rights activists from all over the world, and volunteers from a variety of organisations. During this event, several hundred individuals flocked to the International Criminal Court, and the letter received support from more than one hundred fifty international nongovernmental organisations (NGOs). That undoubtedly carries a certain amount of weight. This is the result of his brutal suppression of everyone who opposes his murderous ideas, the guy has fallen into international disrepute.

Demand transparency

Crimes against civilians, women, and political dissidents, the international community has a responsibility to act in solidarity with the people of Sudan and bring Burhan before the International Criminal Court (ICC). There has to be a call for justice in Sudan from people all around the globe. Following the conclusion of the event, a letter demanding that the regime authorities, led by General Burhan, who were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians be investigated and brought to justice was sent to the International Criminal Court. The letter was signed by human rights groups from all over the world.More than a hundred people gathered in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the 15th of October, 2022, to voice their desire that Sudanese Military Leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan be brought to justice for his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

Attract attention

To demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Sudan, the most influential political figures in Europe and Africa have submitted a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) requesting assistance in the prosecution of military leaders serving under Burhan's regime who are responsible for the violation of human rights, the killing of innocent people, the detention of thousands, and the forced exile of others. These individuals are believed to be accountable for the killing of innocent people, the detention of thousands, and the forced exile of others. These particular persons are to blame for the horrors that have been committed. Numerous well-known people and organisations have made statements expressing their commitment to the protection of human rights and their sense of sympathy with the families of those who were killed in Sudan. Sid Lukkassen, an author, a professor, and a policy consultant to the European Parliament, remarked that "We have gathered here as a group in order to convey a message, to make ourselves known, and to attract attention to the events that took place in Sudan. We are here to take a stance and be heard, to demand accountability and transparency, and to make our voices known in the hopes that the just will ultimately triumph and that the innocent will be exonerated.

Lady Justice

Andy Vermaut, an advocate for human rights and the current president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, underscored the significance of this topic by outlining some of its complexity. As the Sudanese government stated on 11 February 2020 that it had decided to send Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the criminal commander who orchestrated the coup in Sudan last year, should also be punished in The Hague. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, like Omar al-Bashir, should be hauled before a court at The Hague. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, along with Omar al-Bashir, must be prosecuted in The Hague. According to him, Omar al-successor, Bashir's Al Burhan, is not interested in peaceful coexistence, the welfare of his country and its people, or working together to achieve unity. Al Burhan's best interests do not align with those of his country and its people, nor with peaceful coexistence. There is truth in the statement that Al Burhan does not prioritise peaceful cohabitation, national prosperity, or the well-being of his country's population. Sudan's daily suffering is horrific, and all we can do is hope the international criminal court's Lady Justice would remove her blindfold.”

Harsh goverment

Aye Kari Soe, who is a human rights activist in Europe and the founder of the organisation Worldwide Burmese Students, said that she travelled to Europe in order to show her solidarity for the students of Sudan who had been slain during a rally. In addition to this, she said that "we are here today to beg the International Criminal Court to investigate and punish Burhan for his gravest crimes." Imam Moussa, a delegate from the Sudanese diaspora, thanked the European community and organisations for their support and urged European and international authorities to put an end to the daily human rights atrocities that occur in Sudan under the harsh government of Burhan. These atrocities are occurring in Sudan because Burhan is the current president of Sudan. It was brought to our attention by Ramon Rahangmetan, Co-Founder and Secretary -Treasurer of Circle of Sustainable Europe (CoSE) in Brussels, Belgium. Circle of Sustainable Europe (CoSE) is one of the leading International non-profit Organizations in Europe that combines, facilitates, and lobbys for a 'Bottom-Up & Top-Down' approach on Sustainable Development. Rahangmetan informed us of this fact "In point of fact, the United States of America and a number of European countries have voiced their disapproval of the coup that took place in Sudan and demanded that the civilian government of Sudan be restored to power. For example, the United States government has stopped disbursing $700 million in assistance to an African country that is not only economically unstable but also politically unstable.A big step backwards has been taken for the democratic transition in Sudan as a result of the recent coup, which has been harshly criticised by the United States of America and its international allies. Washington's efforts to stabilise Sudan and reintegrate the country into world economic life were impacted, although to a lesser degree, as a result of this event. In spite of these encouraging advances, the United States maintains its travel restriction against Sudan as a result of the coup that occurred in 1989 and will continue to do so until the country has a government that is democratically elected.”

Violence against protestors

Ms. Manel Msalmi, President of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities and International Affairs Advisor to Meps at the European Parliament, made the observation that the European Union (EU) works closely with the United Nations (UN) to guarantee the democratic transition in the country of Sudan, but that the regime has not committed to a peaceful and democratic transition. This was made clear by Ms. Msalmi. In January of 2022, this resolution was approved by the body. As an alternative, they resorted to violence against legal protestors, shut down the internet, prosecuted political prisoners, closed down union offices and jailed journalists, and carried out unlawful attacks and killings of individuals. Because of these facts, we are demanding that Burhan and the government he leads be brought before the international criminal court and charged with their roles in the commission of these crimes.Mr. Issa Khaled, the leader of a Sudanese opposition movement in the Netherlands, stated that after all of the crimes committed against civilians, women, and political dissidents, the international community must stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people and bring Burhan to justice at the International Criminal Court. Mr. Khaled made this statement in response to a question about whether or not the international community should bring Burhan to justice. There has to be a call for justice in Sudan from people all around the globe. Following the conclusion of the event, a letter demanding that the regime authorities, led by General Burhan, who were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians be investigated and brought to justice was sent to the International Criminal Court. The letter was signed by human rights groups from all over the world.

Excerpts from the letter

Below we publish some excerpts from the letter sent and officially handed over to the International Criminal Court. On the streets of Khartoum and other towns and cities in Sudan, Sudanese law enforcement agents have lately been observed beating and arresting citizens in full front of the world community. This has occurred both in Khartoum and in other cities and towns in Sudan. The world has not forgotten the faces of the Sudanese students who were brutally killed in the street for exercising their right to freedom of expression while participating in a sit-in demonstration. These students were expressing their right of freedom of speech while engaging in a sit-in. The Al Burhan regime in Sudan is still in power, and it has not stopped carrying out daily executions, in addition to torturing and killing its own people and carrying out other atrocities against them. The question that requires an explanation is why the International Criminal Court has not taken any action on this issue and why they have not made any attempt to bring this dictator from Sudan to justice. This is the question that needs to be addressed. The killing machine that is operated by the Sudanese dictatorship, which is responsible for the loss of lives , continues its operations. Since the beginning of this year, the Sudanese government has responded to every indication of dissent with a reaction that includes the use of torture and death penalty. How many more people need to lose their lives before the International Criminal Court acknowledges that the people of Sudan also need protection? How grave must the wrongdoings of the Sudanese administration for the International Criminal Court to think about putting it on the list of those who are accountable for crimes against humanity? During the course of the previous year, the number of people put to death in Sudan rose to hundreds; is the International Criminal Court waiting for this figure to reach millions before taking action and bringing Al Burhan to justice? We are writing this letter on behalf of a coalition of international human rights organisations as well as the Sudanese community in Europe to urge you to take action and put the leader of the regime in Sudan, Al Burhan, on the list for the International Criminal Court so that he can be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity. We are writing this letter on behalf of a coalition of international human rights organisations. We are appealing you to do so on behalf of thousands of political prisoners and their families who are now detained in Sudan, signed by Andy Vermaut and Manel Msalmi, as the two appointed representatives of a collective of 150 organizations endorsing this letter.