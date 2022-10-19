NEW RESEARCH: Governments Can Support Better Access, More Efficient Healthcare Through Promotion of Self-Care

Call for a WHO Resolution to kick-start necessary action

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 19, 2022 -- The Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF) has today launched the second edition of the Self-Care Readiness Index, examining how self-care policies are being implemented across the world. The first and second editions of the Index, together covering 20 countries, demonstrate very clearly that there is a widespread lack of a coherent view of self-care and its benefits.

Malebona Precious Matsoso, Former Director General of the Department of Health, South Africa said: "Taking collective action to integrate self-care into the global healthcare continuum is the logical and critical next step as we move to re-evaluate the status of our healthcare systems. To support this, there needs to be a global compact on self-care at the international level, this will provide a frame for national-level policymakers to operate within."

The Self-Care Readiness Index (SCRI) is a research and policymaking tool which explores the key enablers of self-care in support of designing a better model for healthcare systems. It evaluates countries based on four self-care enablers, supported by measurable indicators of self-care readiness. The four enablers are stakeholder support and adoption; consumer and patient empowerment; comprehensive self-care health policies; and the appropriate regulatory environment.

Manoj Raghunandanan, Chair Elect at the Global Self-Care Federation said, "Self-care is a simple concept but it is not easy. It takes a concerted effort by governments, healthcare professionals, academia, industry, and ultimately, the population at large. But the potential rewards are high: better patient outcomes, more efficient healthcare systems and improved access to care."

Raghunandanan continued, "This research is clear: self-care is highly effective and efficient. In developed countries, empowering people to care for their own health reduces pressure on healthcare systems. And it is critical for low- and middle-income countries, where self-care can be an incredibly important tool for delivering the goal of universal health coverage, and may actually be the only healthcare option available."

The second edition of the SCRI covered Australia, Canada, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. This complemented the countries covered in the first edition: Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Judy Stenmark, Director General at GSCF continued, "Self-care has to be a political priority for every single government across the world. And we are calling on WHO to urgently adopt a Resolution to support the synchronisation of self-care policies to create the momentum for this much-needed change."

The new SCRI is available here. It is a wide-ranging and comprehensive report, covering in detail the four enablers and the extent of self-care penetration in each of the 10 countries. It is the result of thorough research into each country's healthcare system, led by GSCF and in collaboration with the World Health Organization's Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicines and Integrated Health Services Unit, with the support of the eminent healthcare professionals who made up the Expert Advisory Committee.

