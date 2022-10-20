The Accent Coach Explains How Posture Impacts Speech
Most people know that poor posture leads to aches and pains that can easily hold one back in life (and take away some serious enjoyment from it!).
Poor posture impacts your voice and breathing due to rounded shoulders and a caved-in chest."VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people know that poor posture leads to aches and pains that can easily hold one back in life (and take away some serious enjoyment from it!). But this isn't the only thing poor posture impacts.
— Claudette Roche
Claudette Roche explains, “Poor posture impacts your voice and breathing due to rounded shoulders and a caved-in chest. Then, if you have your head protruding forward, which many people do from looking at their smartphones, you might somewhat crush your larynx, your voice box. This means the projection of your voice is less and the main organ for speech isn’t functioning at the capacity it could.”
Forward head posture, also called text neck or tech neck, can cause various strains on the neck and shoulder area. It can decrease the passageway of air and the space your larynx has to function. This also often coincides with rounded shoulders, which make breathing more shallow.
“Sometimes, it’s not that the person isn’t confident or charismatic. It’s more that they have poor posture, so their speech doesn’t come off the way they might intend. They might sound more deflated, less confident, and quieter in general,” Roche elaborates.
The common cause for most of these problems? Technology! Smartphones and computers tend to reinforce poor posture, leading to various deficits and problems. In particular, many individuals tend to hunch over when using their smartphone, leading to this forward head posture.
“It’s almost an epidemic, isn’t it?” The Accent Coach continues, “If you just look around in any crowded space, you’ll see someone, if it’s not you, with this type of posture. It impacts about 75% of the general population.”
Yet, Roche has a few ideas for fixing the problem. “I think awareness goes a long way. Many people just aren’t aware of how they sit each day. I also think education is a big factor, such as what exercises you should be doing to correct or prevent the problem, what you can do during your day to prevent it, and other solutions.”
Ultimately, poor posture can seriously deteriorate one’s quality of life. However, becoming more aware and attempting to correct and prevent this issue undeniably goes a long way.
