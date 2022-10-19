21.1% CAGR for Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market to Grow $ 1.90 Bn, Worldwide, by 2028
Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Automobile and Smartphone the Future of UWB Chipset by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-wideband is one of the growing technologies adopted in real-time location systems (RTLS) with a considerable growth potential due to its higher accuracy in tracking objects. UWB technology offers high accuracy and wide range and lower power consumption than other RTLS technologies such as RFID; this has led to increased penetration of UWB technology in applications requiring high accuracy. Owing to this higher accuracy of UWB technology, several end-users of RTLS have shifted from RFID and Wi-Fi to UWB technology to improve the efficiency of the product. In addition, the UWB-integrated RTLS solutions offer various advantages to RTLS applications, thereby driving the ultra-wideband chipset market
Market Size Value in - US$ 498.55 million in 2021
Market Size Value by - US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028
Growth rate - CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period - 2021-2028
Base Year - 2021
No. of Pages - 124
No. of Tables - 40
No. of Charts & Figures - 61
Historical data available - Yes
Segments covered - Application, and End-User
Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
ALEREON, INC.; Apple Inc.; Bespoon SAS; Decawave Limited; Furaxa INC.; Johanson Technology, Inc.; NOVELDA; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; and Pulse-Link, inc. are among the major companies operating in the ultra-wideband chipset market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The unprecedented growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from the industrial sector and end users. Moreover, the COVID-19 new variant “Omicron” is creating challenges for various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. The UWB function monitors the location of nearby tags, with the ability to track multiple tags at once, so several people can be in a given space and use their devices to maintain distance. So, the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is seen to be beneficial in COVID-19 contact tracing and social distancing applications. For Instance, In the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, professional basketball and football seasons were made possible in part by contract tracing—specifically by Kinexon's ultra-wideband contact tracing system. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak has not much affected the ultra-wideband chipset market.
The global ultra-wideband chipset market is segmented based on application and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into RTLS, imaging, and communication. Based on end user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, retail, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World (Brazil and UAE).
Increasing Adoption of UWB Technology in Personal and Consumer Device Tracking Propelling Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Growth
UWB significantly enhances the consumer experience of home entertainment products such as laptops, TV, and audio. This has led to increasing UWB technology adoption and eventually boosts the ultra-wideband chipset market growth. It is also being used to track the personal item. For example, the Apple U1 chip for spatial awareness is integrated into iPhones 11, 12, and 13. In addition, after Apple, various smartphone manufacturers have integrated UWB technology in their products, contributing to the growth of the ultra-wideband chipset market. Moreover, in April 2021, Apple released AirTag with UWB technology, post which Samsung officially launched its Galaxy SmartTag+ tracker comprising UWB. Thus, the surge in adoption rate contributes to the growth of the ultra-wideband chipset market.
