Satellite Communication Terminal Market Report 2022: Size to Reach USD 6030.7 Million by 2028
The global satellite communication terminal market is driven by increasing demand for defense satellite communication solutions.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A portable satellite communication terminal, also known as a hotspot or satellite communicator, is one of the smallest 2-way SATCOM devices. Such satellite communication terminal uses an internal GPS chip for gathering location information. When the SEND option is selected, the location information is sent to a commercial monitoring agency via commercial satellites. The role of the commercial monitoring agency is to forward the information to the respective responding agency. Typically, the purchasers of portable satellite communication devices are involved in activities like mountain biking, hiking, boating, climbing, and flying. Small SATCOM terminals are also useful for individuals who have to work in remote areas, such as foresters, loggers, fishers, geologists, and wildlife staff.
Growing Need for Uninterrupted Connectivity
The need for uninterrupted connectivity is growing notably across various domains globally. Satellite communication terminals are used across respective applications in various areas such as weather forecasting, media and entertainment, aviation, television, internet, space, and telecommunication. Various technological developments with respect to SATCOM terminals considerably contribute to market growth. The growing requirement for communication on-the-move solutions for platforms like military vehicles, commercial vehicles, boats, and trains is driving the demand for respective satellite communication terminals notably. The 5G telecommunication network is growing in developing countries such as India, Taiwan, and Brazil. To stay aware of cyclones, tsunamis, and tornados, the need for accurate weather forecasting is increasing worldwide. With the launch of new airlines and a rise in investment in the aviation sector, the need for enhanced operational efficiencies and air traffic control is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the count of air passengers is anticipated to reach 7.2 billion by 2035, which nearly doubles the count of 3.8 billion air passengers in 2016.
Strategic Insights:
The players operating in the satellite communication terminal market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:
In December 2021, Airbus and OneWeb inked a distribution partnership agreement to deliver military and governmental low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services. From the end of 2021, Airbus, as Europe's largest provider of military satellite communication services, will offer new communication services based on the OneWeb constellation to select European and UK armed forces, as well as civil protection and security forces.
In July 2021, The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) signed a contract with Airbus for the tactical renewal of the Balkans Information Technology Infrastructure. This will entail a hardware and software upgrade to support communication and information systems (CIS) on NATO networks of various classification levels. The contract also includes replacing the telephone network infrastructure at NATO Headquarters (NHQ) Sarajevo with an up-to-date voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) solution that has already been implemented at other NATO Headquarters.
Enhanced features such as breadcrumb tracking via Google Earth and sending preprogrammed messages are also offered via portable and small SATCOM terminals. Some of the latest devices that provide 2-way communication via satellite are Spot X, Germin InReach mini, Bivy stick blue, and Zoleo satellite communicator, among others. Iridium started its Global Maritime Distress and Safety System service (GMDSS) in 2020. The launch of new GMDSS terminals facilitates access to a fleet of vessels, which are needed by maritime law to maintain the L-band safety service. The demand for portable and small SATCOM terminals is forecasted to grow notably in the coming years due to enhanced utility.
Russian military’s anti-terrorist operations against Ukrainian armed forces consist of the jamming of ultra-high frequency (UHF), very high frequency (VHF), and GSM signals along with complete network suppression in a few areas of eastern Ukraine. Such developments have prompted various armed forces of the world, including the US Department of Defense (DoD), to look for alternative satellite communication systems in a tactical environment. Lepton Global provides customized satellite communications plans for each end user as per distinct requirements with respect to design, engineering, very small aperture terminal (VSAT) system, installation, technical support, and network services. IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. offers reliable communication in various SOTM operational conditions. The company’s innovative satellite terminal design can be customized as per the specific naval, aeronautical, and terrain antenna requirements.
