At 4.48% CAGR, Global Alginate Dressings Market Size Surpass to US$ 1.24 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Alginate Dressings Market was estimated at USD 884.15 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.48% between 2022 and 2030.

Alginate Dressings Market Market: Overview

Alginate dressing is derived from carbohydrate sources and released by clinical bacterial species. It is a natural wound dressing process and can able to absorb the wound fluid and form gel-like fluids, which helps the wound to protect from bacterial infection, thus, promoting rapid granulation, tissue formation, and re-epithelialization.

There are some different examples of alginate dressing that include Comfeel Alginate Dressing (Coloplast), Algosteril (Johnson &Johnson), CarrasorbH(Carrington Laboratories), Kaltostat (ConvaTec), and others.

Alginate Dressings Market Market: Growth Drivers

The Growing Use of alginate dressing in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors will aid market growth. The market growth will drive the substantial rise of acute and chronic wounds due to accidents, diabetes ulcers, and allergic reactions and, among others, has increased the potential sales of an alginate dressing in the market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Alginate Dressings Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.48% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Alginate Dressings Market was valued at around USD 884.15 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The gel form of alginate dressing possesses foul-smelling and non-adherent property needs secondary dressing, which the market will hamper. Furthermore, alginate dressing is not a suitable treatment for chronic wounds that are bleeding heavily or for wounds that are dry or have minimal exudate.

D) The factors such as an increase in the number of burn injury cases across the globe lead to the growth of alginate dressing. For instance, according to data published by World Health Organization in March 2018, In India, over 1 000 000 people are moderately or severely burnt every year, and the study shows a substantial growth of bacterial infection after burn injury.

E) Over the forecast period, the non-availability of good production amenities in many regions, along with a lack of product supply, is anticipated to challenge market growth in the years ahead.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the dominant region in the alginate dressing market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising population, the increase in chronic and acute wounds during post-operative procedures, and the increased number of diabetic patients have augmented the overall demand for alginate dressing.

For instance, according to an article published by the centers for disease control and prevention, a total of 37.3 million people have diabetes which is 11.3% of the US population, and 28.7 million people, including 28.5 million adults, are diagnosed with diabetes. These factors are projected to increase the overall demand for alginate dressings. In response to this, an increase in the number of acute and chronic wounds in post-surgical patients in countries such as Canada and Mexico has spurred overall market growth.

Key Players

3M

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Medline Industries, Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast A/S

BSN medical GmbH

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun

Melsungen AG

Mölnlycke Health Care

Hollister Incorporated

The Alginate Dressings Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By End-use Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

