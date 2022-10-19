cellist Misha Quint, violinist Lenora Anop, and pianists Adrienne Kim, Dmitry Rachmanov, Beatrice Long and Christina Long Composers Inspirations in Performers Interpretations Opens 10th Season of InterHarmony Carnegie Hall Series on Nov 5 cellist Misha Quint, violinist Lenora Anop, and pianists Adrienne Kim, Dmitry Rachmanov, Beatrice Long and Christina Long (The Long Duo)

This concert will send the audience on a musical journey with pieces by Bach, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Dvořák, and Piazzolla.