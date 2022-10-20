Glycomics / Glycobiology Market is Likely to Increase At a Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2028
The glycomics / glycobiology market is anticipated to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Nester published a report titled “Glycomics / Glycobiology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global glycomics / glycobiology market in terms of market segmentation by product, application, end-user and by region.
Further, for in-depth analysis, the report encompasses industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.
The glycomics / glycobiology market is segmented by product into enzymes, instruments, carbohydrates, reagents and chemicals, out of which, the enzymes segment is anticipated to hold leading shares in the glycomics / glycobiology market on the back of the wide applications of glycomics in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures, consumable with nature. The global glycologic / glycobiology market is anticipated to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing concern for chronic diseases globally, such as cancer and diabetes, followed by the growing expenditure for research and developments by the pharmaceutical industries. The World Health Organization, in one of its statistics stated that in the year 2018, the global burden for the deadly disease cancer, raised to 18.1 million cases and 9.6 million deaths. Further, the statistics also stated that the low-income and middle-income countries observed around 70% of deaths from cancer.
Regionally, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The leading share of North America is mainly attributed to increasing investments in glycomics research, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery, and the presence of all key players.
Proliferating Cancer and Diabetic Diseases To Drive Market Growth
According to statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), during the entire lifetime of a human cycle, one in every 5 men and one in every 6 women worldwide develop cancer. Also, one in 8 men and one in 11 women is known to die from the disease.
Factors such as increment in diseases such as cancer and diabetes coupled with continuous technological advancements, rising research & development expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are estimated to drive the global glycomics / glycobiology market over the forecast period.
However, high production costs and low availability of skilled professionals are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the glycomics / glycobiology market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global glycomics / glycobiology market which includes company profiling of Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK), Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Shimadzu Corporation (TYO: 7701), New England Biolabs Inc. (NYSE: NEB), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), RayBiotech, Chemily Glycoscience and Dextra Laboratories Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global glycomics / glycobiology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
