The Woods at Parkside Released a New Guide on Choosing Between Inpatient Vs. Outpatient Rehab
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside in Gahanna, Ohio just released a new guide that explains the factors to consider when looking to choose a rehab treatment program. While many prospective patients may not realize the differences, several factors come into play when choosing between inpatient and outpatient treatment.
A patient needs to be comfortable when going through rehab for substance abuse. And the first factor one should consider is the severity of the addiction.
Addiction severity varies widely from patient to patient. And the nature of the addiction also plays a major role. For example, a person addicted to cannabis may have a much easier treatment program that can be best handled in an outpatient setting whereas an individual with severe alcoholism or addiction to methamphetamines may require inpatient treatment.
While the severity of addiction plays a central role, the overall mental health of the patient can also be a major factor in deciding between inpatient or outpatient therapy.
If a patient has mental health issues, he or she may need a mental health evaluation prior to being recommended for either inpatient or outpatient treatment. And a person with both substance abuse and mental health issues may be best treated in a dual-diagnosis program – a program with the ability to treat both conditions at the same facility.
For those seeking treatment, a support network is also thought to be critical for success after treatment. And if a patient wishes to avoid relapse, the support networks one is surrounded by should be helpful.
If a patient has a group of close friends who understand addiction and can offer support and assistance, this is an ideal situation. However, if a patient’s close friends or family also have issues with substance abuse, this will provide a difficult environment for successful recovery.
Located in Gahanna, Ohio, The Woods at Parkside offers many levels of rehabilitation therapy and treatment programs for individuals of all backgrounds. The professional team provides expert care and will recommend the best program for each patient.
