Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,878 in the last 365 days.

The Woods at Parkside Released a New Guide on Choosing Between Inpatient Vs. Outpatient Rehab

GAHANNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside in Gahanna, Ohio just released a new guide that explains the factors to consider when looking to choose a rehab treatment program. While many prospective patients may not realize the differences, several factors come into play when choosing between inpatient and outpatient treatment.

A patient needs to be comfortable when going through rehab for substance abuse. And the first factor one should consider is the severity of the addiction.

Addiction severity varies widely from patient to patient. And the nature of the addiction also plays a major role. For example, a person addicted to cannabis may have a much easier treatment program that can be best handled in an outpatient setting whereas an individual with severe alcoholism or addiction to methamphetamines may require inpatient treatment.

While the severity of addiction plays a central role, the overall mental health of the patient can also be a major factor in deciding between inpatient or outpatient therapy.

If a patient has mental health issues, he or she may need a mental health evaluation prior to being recommended for either inpatient or outpatient treatment. And a person with both substance abuse and mental health issues may be best treated in a dual-diagnosis program – a program with the ability to treat both conditions at the same facility.

For those seeking treatment, a support network is also thought to be critical for success after treatment. And if a patient wishes to avoid relapse, the support networks one is surrounded by should be helpful.

If a patient has a group of close friends who understand addiction and can offer support and assistance, this is an ideal situation. However, if a patient’s close friends or family also have issues with substance abuse, this will provide a difficult environment for successful recovery.

Located in Gahanna, Ohio, The Woods at Parkside offers many levels of rehabilitation therapy and treatment programs for individuals of all backgrounds. The professional team provides expert care and will recommend the best program for each patient.

If you want to learn more about rehab treatment, you can do so by visiting The Woods at Parkside website.

William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
+1 7326704700
email us here

You just read:

The Woods at Parkside Released a New Guide on Choosing Between Inpatient Vs. Outpatient Rehab

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.