Newbridge Health & Wellness Released a New Guide About the 4 Most Common Autoimmune Disorders in Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbridge Health & Wellness has just released a new guide on the four most common autoimmune disorders found in children. Autoimmune disorders in children are on the rise. And this release is designed to inform parents and caregivers about the signs of autoimmune disorders in children and how to seek treatment for a variety of conditions.
An autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s immune system mistakes healthy cells for foreign bodies such as bacteria or a virus. The exact cause for these diseases is unknown, but some researchers have theorized that a combination of genes, diet, and environment may play a role. Childhood autoimmune diseases are rare, but in recent years they have been on the rise.
Currently, there are between 80 and 100 known autoimmune diseases, but this number is also on the rise. And though the hallmark of these diseases is that the body’s immune system targets different parts of the body, the symptoms can vary from person to person and according to the type of disease one develops.
Several common autoimmune diseases include such health conditions as Multiple Sclerosis, Alopecia Areata, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. The four most common autoimmune disorders in children are:
• Celiac Disease
• Juvenile Arthritis
• Lupus
• Type-1 Diabetes
Treating autoimmune disorders in children will also vary according to the type of disease the patient has. However, the most essential and universal element of autoimmune disorder care is to consistently adhere to a functional care regimen provided by a diagnosing physician.
Newbridge Health & Wellness is a science-based medical clinic in Edina, Minnesota that specializes in functional and integrative medicine and their process takes both conventional and natural approaches to healthcare. The clinic was founded in 2009 by Stephanie Belseth, a pediatric nurse practitioner. Though Newbridge Health & Wellness initially operated as an exclusive pediatric clinic, current patients at Newbridge Health & Wellness include both children and adults.
For those interested in reaching out to Newbridge Health & Wellness, or to find out more about autoimmune disorders in children, you can contact Newbridge Health & Wellness via their website.
Joy Duginske
An autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s immune system mistakes healthy cells for foreign bodies such as bacteria or a virus. The exact cause for these diseases is unknown, but some researchers have theorized that a combination of genes, diet, and environment may play a role. Childhood autoimmune diseases are rare, but in recent years they have been on the rise.
Currently, there are between 80 and 100 known autoimmune diseases, but this number is also on the rise. And though the hallmark of these diseases is that the body’s immune system targets different parts of the body, the symptoms can vary from person to person and according to the type of disease one develops.
Several common autoimmune diseases include such health conditions as Multiple Sclerosis, Alopecia Areata, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. The four most common autoimmune disorders in children are:
• Celiac Disease
• Juvenile Arthritis
• Lupus
• Type-1 Diabetes
Treating autoimmune disorders in children will also vary according to the type of disease the patient has. However, the most essential and universal element of autoimmune disorder care is to consistently adhere to a functional care regimen provided by a diagnosing physician.
Newbridge Health & Wellness is a science-based medical clinic in Edina, Minnesota that specializes in functional and integrative medicine and their process takes both conventional and natural approaches to healthcare. The clinic was founded in 2009 by Stephanie Belseth, a pediatric nurse practitioner. Though Newbridge Health & Wellness initially operated as an exclusive pediatric clinic, current patients at Newbridge Health & Wellness include both children and adults.
For those interested in reaching out to Newbridge Health & Wellness, or to find out more about autoimmune disorders in children, you can contact Newbridge Health & Wellness via their website.
Joy Duginske
Newbridge Health and Wellness
+1 6123867939
email us here