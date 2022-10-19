Emapta Sri Lanka celebrates first year as global expansion continues
As Emapta Sri Lanka celebrates its first anniversary, the company looks back at its incredible journey in growing globally.
Sri Lanka has enabled us to hire faster and really reduce our risk of having everyone in the same basket. It has also allowed our clients to expand their teams and enjoy even bigger cost savings.”COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after Emapta set foot in Sri Lanka, the company’s Colombo-based staff has grown into a team of 70, blending youthful energy, industry talent, and experience.
Roy Figueroa, Emapta’s Global Expansion Director, said that Sri Lanka has been instrumental in expanding the company’s capabilities in IT, recruitment, marketing, and more: "Sri Lanka has enabled us to hire faster and really reduce our risk of having everyone in the same basket. While it’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and a huge enabler for our internal teams, it has also allowed our clients to expand their teams and enjoy even bigger cost savings."
Emapta Sri Lanka is currently serving four businesses and is looking to leverage the country’s existing relationship with UK-based companies to expand the company’s reach.
LK Origins: Why Emapta Sri Lanka exists
If the Philippines is called the “Pearl of the Orient Seas,” then Sri Lanka is considered the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” because of the resources it offers.
According to Roy, Emapta chose Sri Lanka, a young and emerging outsourcing destination, initially because of the rich tech talent in the country.
Moreover, the people from Sri Lanka are similar to Filipinos in terms of work ethic, demeanor, humility, and a heart for service.
Roy added that while Sri Lanka is considered an emerging outsourcing hub, it is not entirely new to outsourcing as many companies there serve various organisations in the United Kingdom.
“There are a lot of UK-run schools and businesses there, which really exposes talent to the western business culture,” he explained.
Challenges and Learnings
Sri Lanka was Emapta’s first stop for global expansion. There, a challenge presented itself for both the company and the pioneering team in Colombo.
This was the unfamiliarity of Sri Lankans to Emapta’s dedicated staffing model, a departure from the traditional managed services model they have been used to.
In time, the team got over the hump with the right training, allowing them to function better and provide seamless service.
Now that the company is further expanding in Colombia and Macedonia, Emapta has been applying all the lessons it has picked up so far.
“We are applying our learnings from our 12 years of operations in the Philippines as we continue our global expansion. In the end, we want to ensure clients experience the same simple, transparent, and flexible service delivery model that has allowed our 600-plus clients worldwide to be resilient against external factors and expand their business,” Roy said.
Looking Ahead
Emapta’s global expansion is about providing the best outsourcing services with competitive pricing models. With offices in Sri Lanka, Colombia, and Macedonia, the company also wishes to speed up and simplify the search for top talent.
“The obvious benefit of having a global network is that we expand the reach for talent, and customers can choose whether they just want skills from a specific area or find the best talent wherever they may be,” Roy said.
“With that, finding the best talent requires a shorter period. We’ll be posting their requirements not just in the Philippines, but in at least three other regions across the world as well,” he added.
Furthermore, Emapta’s presence in Colombia and Macedonia will help clients search for talent in similar time zones or talent that can speak Spanish, French, or German.
The immediate goal, however, is to ensure that our clients can take advantage of Emapta’s ability to find them the best talent for roles that previously would have been hard to place if we had only stayed in the Philippines. We’ll do it while keeping it simple and straightforward for our clients, and applying best practices from our experience in the Philippines.
After which, Emapta can continue its expansion to untapped talent pools, and markets with potential outsourcing needs.
