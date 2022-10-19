San José City College Awarded Rising Scholars Grant for Justice-Involved Students

San José City College offers life-changing educational opportunities. Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC President

Our mission is to serve our entire community with education and opportunity regardless of where our students live.” — Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC President

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College's efforts to provide a pathway to success for justice-involved students received a significant boost from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office. The Chancellor awarded SJCC a $382,500 Rising Scholars Network grant to help incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students earn degrees, credentials, and certificates.

SJCC is partnering with Santa Clara County's Elmwood Correctional Facility and Reentry Resource Center and the Santa Clara County Office of Education Osborne Juvenile Center to reduce the rate of recidivism. The partnership opens pathways for justice-involved students to develop in-demand career skills and create opportunities to transfer to four-year colleges and universities.

"Our mission is to serve our entire community with education and opportunity regardless of where our students live," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC president. "By working with Santa Clara County and the Rising Scholars Network, we can provide academic pathways to students striving for a new beginning."

SJCC is one of nine state community colleges serving justice-involved students eligible for funding. The Rising Scholars Network is just one of many initiatives aligned with the Chancellor's Vision for Success goals, designed to expand the number of justice-involved students participating and succeeding in community colleges. The grant goes into effect in January and will expire in July 2025, serving more than 200 students.

Colleges receiving the funding must focus on the following:

· Increasing the number of California Community College students annually who earn associate degrees, credentials, certificates, or specific skill sets that prepare them for an in-demand job;

· Increasing the number of California Community College students transferring annually to a University of California (UC), the California State University (CSU), or four-year independent colleges/universities;

· Decreasing the average number of units accumulated by California Community College students earning associate degrees;

· Reducing equity gaps across all of the above measures through faster improvements among traditionally underrepresented student groups.

SJCC's collaboration will include engaging community, corporate, and existing college resources to provide non-traditional students with the highest quality curriculum. The new funding will enhance and expand peer tutoring, job counseling from search to placement, introduction to student groups, basic needs resources, and ongoing connection with a college contact to ensure the scholar's needs are recognized.

Earlier this year, the Chancellor's office awarded SJCC a half-million dollar grant to further develop an IT apprenticeship program at Elmwood.

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. SJCC is a dually designated Hispanic Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution. SJCC is part of the San José Evergreen Community College District.