Pharmacy Plus PEI program adds 48 new locations for Islanders to access health care across Prince Edward Island

CANADA, October 18 - A new program offered through community pharmacies across Prince Edward Island will provide Islanders with new options for timely, routine, non-urgent health concerns in 48 locations in 16 communities across the province.

Through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, pharmacists can assess and prescribe, free of charge, for 32 common ailments, including cough, sore throat, seasonal allergies, heart burn, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like eczema and acne.

In addition to assessing and prescribing for common ailments, community pharmacists can renew eligible prescriptions. Pharmacists will complete a review of the entire patient medication profile, including over-the-counter medications, natural products, and supplements, and renew all eligible prescriptions, as appropriate.

48 registered community pharmacies on Prince Edward Island have agreed to participate in the Pharmacy Plus PEI program. Each pharmacy will operationalize the program in a way that works best for the pharmacy and their clients. For example, some pharmacies may have dedicated hours where Pharmacists see patients eligible for Pharmacy Plus PEI services in a walk-in clinic style, some may require pre-booked appointments, while others may provide walk-in services on a first-come, first-served basis. Islanders are encouraged to connect with their local pharmacy to learn how to access the services available through the Pharmacy Plus program.

For a complete listing of participating pharmacies and information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program at their location visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/PharmacyPlusPEI

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program is part of the work underway by the Government to rebuild and modernize the health care system to provide increased access to health care services for Islanders. Community pharmacies, through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, will be part of Patient Medical Neighborhoods which is part of the Primary Care Roadmap plan that sees practitioners working to their full scope of practice and in a collaborative team-based environment.

For more information on the Pharmacy Plus PEI program visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/PharmacyPlusPEI

Quick Facts:

Pharmacists can assess and prescribe for a range of common ailments, including seasonal allergies, heart burn, cough, sore throat, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like eczema and acne. Pharmacists are also able to renew eligible prescriptions free of charge for Islanders.

Pharmacists are a trusted health care provider for patients and are available throughout the province in communities large and small, urban and rural, and this program will provide Islanders with new options for timely, routine, non-urgent health care concerns in 48 locations.

This program is estimated to potentially alleviate 27,000 visits to other areas of the health care system including walk-in clinics, doctor offices, and Emergency Department leaving those spaces for patients who need those services for more complex health issues.

Scenarios:

Scenario #1 – Paul is taking medication daily to manage his high blood pressure. Paul does not have a family physician or nurse practitioner and requires refills for his medication. Through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, Paul can visit his pharmacist to be assessed and if eligible, receive a renewal of his prescription.

Scenario #2 – Mary is experiencing a rash on her arms and hands that is itchy and red. She has had this rash before and believes it is from her using a new laundry soap that she is allergic to. Through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, Mary can visit her pharmacist to be assessed for this common ailment (allergic skin rash) and if required, the pharmacist can prescribe a medication to treat the rash.

Scenario #3 – Joe has been experiencing heartburn off and on over the past several weeks. He has tried over-the-counter antacids but doesn’t find they work well. Through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, Paul can be assessed by a pharmacist for this common ailment gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) and if appropriate, the pharmacist can prescribe a medication to help treat his symptoms.

Quotes:

“We have talked about using health care professionals to their full scope of practice and focusing on those providers that are ready, willing, and able to help Islanders, and this program accomplishes both. One of the biggest frustrations that Islanders have is that they can’t get into see a healthcare professional in a timely manner close to home. This program brings 48 new access points for Islanders to get access for non-urgent things like cough or sore throat. Bringing this program to 16 communities will allow Islanders to get access to healthcare closer to home by visiting their local community pharmacy. This type of service is exactly what we need to keep improving access to care in our province.”

– Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“A collaborative approach can reduce the need for emergency room visits, walk in clinic visits and provide support for quality improvement in our health care system. Pharmacists are trusted health care providers in communities throughout the province, large or small, and with this collaborative care approach we can provide access for timely, routine, non-urgent health care concerns for Islanders. Today’s announcement with pharmacies across the Island, through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, is an exciting example of how Patient Medical Neighborhoods will look.”

– Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness

“Pharmacists, as regulated health care professionals, are well positioned in our communities to provide care to patients and support our health care system through our knowledge and skills related to drug therapy. The PEI College of Pharmacy, in the interest of the public, supported the expanded scope of the pharmacist to include the assessment and prescribing for common ailments and continued care prescriptions in 2014 and believe that the Pharmacy Plus PEI program will expand access to care for Islanders.”

– Michelle Wyand, Registrar of the Prince Edward Island College of Pharmacy

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Province to launch the Pharmacy Plus PEI Program. This program will enable pharmacists to do more to help meet the growing demand for convenient, accessible health care services in communities right across the Province.”

– Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the Prince Edward Island Pharmacists Association

