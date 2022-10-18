Origin Therapeutics’ Portfolio Company, Clairvoyant, Approved for Phase 2 Psilocybin Therapy Trial; First Clinical Site Initiated in Finland

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG) (the “Company”, “Origin Therapeutics” or “Origin”), an actively managed, psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, today announced that one of its portfolio companies, Clairvoyant Therapeutics (“Clairvoyant”), has received regulatory approval from the Finnish Medicines Agency (FIMEA) to proceed with the company's Phase 2 clinical trial investigating psilocybin for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in Finland.



The clinical trial, titled CLA-PSY-201, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a 25 mg synthetic psilocybin capsule versus placebo, with Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET). Following the approval from FIMEA, Clairvoyant has launched the first of four planned trial sites in Finland. In total, the clinical trial will be initiated in approximately 15 sites across Canada and Europe with the first site in Canada initiated in June of 2022. Several potential patients have already entered the screening process for the trial.

“Clairvoyant’s goal is to obtain approval for AUD-related psilocybin therapy in Europe, the UK, and Canada by 2026, and they have taken another step toward achieving that goal,” stated Alex Somjen, CEO of Origin. “The team at Origin is really pleased with their progress thus far.”

About Clairvoyant Therapeutics

Clairvoyant Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company changing the face of psychedelic therapy with a speed-to-market clinical strategy designed to enable psilocybin therapy in the E.U., the U.K., and Canada to treat patients living with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) beginning in 2026. The company’s exceptional team, with a proven clinical track record and deep drug development experience, has made Clairvoyant the most advanced company globally developing psilocybin therapy for the treatment of AUD. Clairvoyant is committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose and is a pending B Corporation Certification. Clairvoyant is a member of Life Science BC and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

Learn more at www.clairvoyantrx.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

