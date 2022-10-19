Brindiamo Group Expands Leadership to Meet Bourbon Industry's Growth
New executive team includes Jeff Steinberg, President & CFO; Dan Pomerantz, COO & Chief Technology Officer; Chris Ecken, Vice President, Strategy & AnalyticsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brindiamo Group, one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world and a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry, announced a major expansion in its executive leadership team. Notably, among the new leaders is Jeff Steinberg, who enters as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Steinberg brings 30 years of experience in finance, strategy and business operations to Brindiamo. He has scaled multiple high growth companies through a focus on premium products and services, client responsiveness and team building. Having built organizations from start-up to market leaders servicing thousands of customers, he will help accelerate Brindiamo’s historic success and offerings. A Harvard graduate, Steinberg currently serves as a Senior Advisor to both Aquiline Capital Partners and Susquehanna Growth Equity and sits on multiple corporate boards, including financial management giant Quicken.
"We are extremely excited to bring Jeff to our leadership team and welcome him as a partner,” said Brindiamo founder Jeff Hopmayer, who is shifting into a new role as Chairman and CEO as part of the company’s expansion. “As President and CFO, Jeff will lead all of Brindiamo’s operations to continue the tremendous growth we are seeing in the US and dramatically expand our platform overseas.”
The spirits industry is enjoying its fastest growth in two decades, according to a recent article in The Robb Report. With this tailwind, in addition to the accelerated growth in the whiskey market, Brindiamo has already experienced a four-fold increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since 2020. “This is a dynamic time in the beverage alcohol industry, as access to both new whiskey production and aged barrels tightens,” Steinberg stated. “I am looking forward to my new role at Brindiamo as we continue delivering on our clients’ whiskey sourcing needs by launching new services and expanding into the Irish and Scotch markets. Having a top-notch leadership team will be a critical foundation to support this growth and we have already started adding talent.”
Other noteworthy additions to the Brindiamo executive team include Dan Pomerantz as COO & Chief Technology Officer and Chris Ecken as Vice President, Strategy & Analytics. They join James Hewlette, who was named International Sales Director in July 2022. Pomerantz has demonstrated leadership in the data and software industry, with additional expertise in process engineering, business process improvement and data/software product management. Ecken brings over 25 years of experience at Brown-Forman, a producer of some of the world’s most recognizable alcohol brands, to his new position at Brindiamo, having served in leadership roles overseeing a full spectrum of finance functions, including strategy and forecasting, operational management, risk management and controls, revenue management and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) due diligence.
ABOUT THE BRINDIAMO GROUP
Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey supplier in the world. The leadership team is comprised of entrepreneurs and executives with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors of the spirits industry. Brindiamo team members have consulted with countless distilleries, brands and individuals worldwide, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is shaping the future of beverage alcohol worldwide. BrindiamoGroup.com
