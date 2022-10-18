New Book "The Journey" Written By 12-Year-Old Ryan Turkmen How Teachers Negatively Influence Kids Chasing Sports Careers
Ryan Turkmen, at twelve, has just released the first part of his new book entitled "The Journey." The book is written in real-time
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 -- Ryan Turkmen, at twelve, has just released the first part of his new book entitled "The Journey." (www.ryanturkmen.com) The book is written in real-time and discusses his ongoing struggle to balance school and the pursuit of a future professional soccer career in Spain.
— Ryan Turkmen
As early as five years old, Ryan had only one dream. That dream was to one day play professional soccer with a Spanish professional football club based out of Madrid, Spain. Playing in a highly competitive league today, Ryan, who's twelve years old, can see his future more clearly than ever. "Staying focused is the key," says Ryan "it's how you achieve your passion and your future dreams."
Ryan discusses in the book how teachers can become a negative influence by building unwanted barriers. " Most teachers have no real understanding of what it takes to get to that level to be the best," says Ryan. In an excerpt from his book Ryan articulates his inner struggles:
"Attending school was always a challenge for me. Not so much getting there but focusing on repetitive subjects I had very little interest in. What got me through each day, though, was the ear-piercing sound of our school bell. That meant only one thing. Recess. A fifteen-minute time out, which I became accustomed to from the mind-numbing routine. A time when I became the hero, the villain, and a superstar on the soccer field. A time when I cast myself as the lead character in my own story. The ending, of course, would be written later in my life."
Ryan says that kids who are talented in a specific sport and believe this is what they want to do as a professional career later, should be encouraged, if not by their parents, at least by their teachers. This is not necessarily the case.
About Ryan Turkmen
Ryan is a twelve-year-old who has played level one soccer since the age of four years old. He is managed by Sports Youth Management out of New York.
