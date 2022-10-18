NYC Music Publishing & Distribution Company Too Lost Launches Blocklist in Continued Effort to Protect Artists' Rights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Music publishing and distribution company Too Lost launched the highly anticipated Blocklist, offering a more proactive option to artists to protect their original music and copyrights. The just-announced technology prevents unauthorized usage of specified tracks on certain sites and services.
When artists add tracks to the Blocklist, third-party uploads on the specified services will be blocked, and the content will be made unavailable. This tool empowers artists to specify where they want their music made available, mitigating leaks and allowing a more deliberate unlicensed usage of their content. Too Lost’s Blocklist is now connected with multiple sites and services including Dailymotion, Soundcloud, and Twitch.
In addition to Blocklist, Too Lost recently signed distribution deals with Dizzy Wright, UnoTheActivist, Allan Kingdon (known for their songs with Paul McCartney and Kanye West), and ILOVEMAKONNEN whose new album features Youngboy. With these deals, the artists will soon have access to Blocklist. The company also has a new round of funding for Beatbread to further help support independent artists.
About Too Lost
Too Lost are a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators. Their distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize, and protect songs across the globe for over 75,000 independent artists and labels.
Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN. They are headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Reykjavík. Please visit toolost.com.
