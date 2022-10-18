Submit Release
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Net income of $5.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $8.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022;
  • Excluding the impact from the previously announced restructuring charge of $3.2 million, net income and diluted earnings per share were $7.9 million and $0.75(1) for the third quarter of 2022, respectively;
  • Net interest income increased to $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 despite a decline of $1.4 million in Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income over the same period;
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.92% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022; net interest margin has increased for five consecutive quarters; strong margin momentum continues as a result of loan growth and the rising interest rate environment;
  • Third quarter commercial loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $57.7 million, or 14% annualized;
  • Deposits grew by $27.2 million, or 4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2022;
  • Noninterest income of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022; significant increases in mortgage rates caused a decrease in the fair value of residential mortgages held-for-sale; also contributing to the decline was a reduction in secondary market activity;
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $4.6 million to $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2022; excluding the impact from the restructuring charge, noninterest expenses increased to $20.3 million(1) during the third quarter of 2022; salaries and benefits increased during the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to the impact of wage pressures and incentive compensation, but are expected to decline in 2023 as a result of the staffing model adjustments made during the quarter;
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022;
  • Strategic initiatives were previously announced to drive long-term growth and improve operating efficiencies through branch closures and staffing model adjustments, which resulted in a pre-tax restructuring charge of $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2022.

/EIN News/ -- SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net income totaled $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.52 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $0.83 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.65 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact from the restructuring charge, net income and diluted earnings per share were $7.9 million and $0.75, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022(1).

“Late in the third quarter, we announced initiatives designed to focus the organization on the rapidly changing banking environment and improve operating efficiencies. These initiatives included the closing of five branch locations and staffing model adjustments. We intend to utilize a portion of the savings generated from these initiatives to make additional investments in technology to further optimize the Bank's digital banking experience and address ongoing wage pressures. We expect that these initiatives will generate meaningful efficiencies in 2023 and forward to drive Orrstown’s long-term growth,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

(1) Non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for additional information.

“As expected, these initiatives negatively affected our third quarter results. However, we believe that our core operating results remained strong and expect to continue to benefit from the current interest rate environment. Net interest margin has expanded for several quarters and commercial and consumer loan growth continued during the quarter. Our asset quality metrics compare favorably to historical measurements. While our mortgage banking operations have been negatively impacted by rapid interest rate increases, we continue to focus on strengthening other fee income sources. For example, our wealth management team has sustained its level of income generation despite a significant downturn in the equity markets. The diversification of revenue sources will be critical going forward. We remain focused on enhancing our earnings power through measured growth in an economic environment that is expected to be challenging.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $83.5 million from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022, or 17% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $13.2 million to $17.0 million at September 30, 2022 from $30.2 million at June 30, 2022 due to forgiveness activity. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $0.3 million remain at September 30, 2022. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $57.7 million, or 14% annualized, from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, increased by $70.3 million from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022, or 14% annualized, due to net commercial and consumer loan growth.

The first lien residential mortgage portfolio grew by $18.2 million, or 36% annualized, in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from jumbo and adjustable-rate mortgage production. Home equity lines of credit increased by $9.0 million, or 21% annualized, in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased by $9.1 million to $510.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $519.2 million at June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased mortgage-backed securities totaling $10.1 million and asset-backed securities totaling $8.0 million. These purchases were more than offset by an increase in net unrealized losses of $17.3 million, which resulted from market interest rate increases, and normal paydown activity of $9.0 million. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at September 30, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the investment securities portfolio at such date.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $27.2 million, or 4% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This increase resulted primarily from seasonality of public fund balances as well as retail deposit generation partially offset by certificate of deposit runoff. In the third quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $49.0 million, or 21% annualized. There were decreases in certificates of deposits of $12.1 million, or 18% annualized, non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $7.2 million, or 5% annualized, and money market and savings deposits of $2.5 million, or 1% annualized. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 83% at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2022 due to loan growth.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased by $1.4 million to $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.92% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin was a result of further deployment of cash into loans and investments as well as the impact of the rising interest rates on the loan and investment securities portfolios, partially offset by the increase in the cost of funds.

Interest income on loans, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, increased by $1.1 million to $23.2 million compared to $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Loan growth and higher interest rates were the primary drivers of this increase. Interest income on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included prepayment fee income of $0.1 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, from the three months ended June 30, 2022. Similarly, accretion on acquired loans decreased by $0.3 million to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to fewer payoffs and declining prepayment speed assumptions.

Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $25.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $72.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, which reflects continued forgiveness from the SBA.

Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.0 million to $4.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase reflects the impact from rising interest rates on investments for which resets occur at various frequencies and the additional yield generated from investments purchased at the end of the second quarter and into the third quarter of 2022.

Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $131.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $38.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into loans and investment securities.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 primarily due to increases in both commercial and consumer loans during the third quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $70 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $24.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared with $23.3 million at June 30, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 1.18% at September 30, 2022 from 1.15% from June 30, 2022.

Asset quality metrics in the third quarter of 2022 compare favorably to historical measurements. The ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans improved to 0.25% at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 0.02%, from 0.27% at June 30, 2022. Classified loans remained consistent at $19.6 million at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Criticized loans increased from $34.1 million at June 30, 2022 to $54.9 million at September 30, 2022 primarily due to downgrades for one borrower within Acquisition and Development and the other borrower within the Commercial and Industrial loan categories. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 466% at September 30, 2022 from 432% at June 30, 2022. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $6.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $1.5 million from income of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 to a loss of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Market conditions, including rapidly increasing mortgage interest rates and low housing inventory, caused a significant decline in the fair value of the held-for-sale mortgages. In addition, construction has been prolonged in part due to supply chain challenges, which have delayed the marketability of mortgages for sale. The impact was a fair value reduction of $1.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The difficult mortgage market also slowed residential mortgage loan production, thereby causing corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Mortgage loans sold totaled $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Swap fee income decreased by $0.6 million to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Swap fee income fluctuates based on market conditions and client demand.

Other income increased by $0.9 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $0.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included income from distributions on investments in non-housing limited partnerships totaling $1.0 million.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $4.6 million to $23.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company announced that five branch locations would be closing and staffing model adjustments would be made to drive long-term growth and improve operating efficiencies in 2023 and forward. As a result of these initiatives, the Company recorded a pre-tax restructuring charge of $3.2 million, which consisted of building and fixed asset write-offs of $1.9 million and early retirement/severance costs of $1.3 million.

Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.4 million to $12.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $11.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the filling of several vacancies, higher healthcare costs and merit-based salary and incentive compensation increases. These expenses are expected to decline in 2023 as a result of the staffing model adjustments made during the quarter.

Advertising and bank promotions expense decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to $0.5 million in contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program during the second quarter of 2022. Taxes other than income increased by $0.4 million to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase reflects the tax credits recognized on these contributions during the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 17.6% compared with 17.4% for the second quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is 18.2%.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $227.6 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.9 million from $237.5 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction of $14.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive income as unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities increased from higher market interest rates and dividends paid of $2.0 million, partially offset by net income of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased from $20.23 per share at June 30, 2022 to $19.30 per share at September 30, 2022 primarily as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.3% at September 30, 2022 from 7.7% at June 30, 2022 primarily due to a decrease in tangible equity from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.2% at September 30, 2022 from 13.5% at June 30, 2022 due to deployment of cash into commercial loans and an increase in deferred tax assets resulting primarily from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, both resulting in increases to risk weighted assets. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 8.8% at September 30, 2022 from 8.5% at June 30, 2022 primarily due to the impact of the decrease in average assets caused by the decrease in average deposits over that period.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 37% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase is partially attributable to the impact of the restructuring charge. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.              
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Profitability for the period:              
Net interest income $ 25,455     $ 20,620     $ 72,146     $ 64,376  
Provision for loan losses   1,500       365       3,575       (10 )
Noninterest income   6,058       7,651       20,726       21,859  
Noninterest expenses   23,412       19,035       61,570       53,851  
Income before income taxes   6,601       8,871       27,727       32,394  
Income tax expense   1,159       1,679       5,046       6,219  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,442     $ 7,192     $ 22,681     $ 26,175  
               
Financial ratios:              
Return on average assets(1)   0.77 %     0.98 %     1.07 %     1.21 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   1.12 %     0.98 %     1.19 %     1.21 %
Return on average equity(1)   8.93 %     10.69 %     12.03 %     13.49 %
Return on average equity, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   13.02 %     10.69 %     13.35 %     13.49 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.92 %     3.03 %     3.70 %     3.21 %
Efficiency ratio   74.3 %     67.3 %     66.3 %     62.4 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2) (3)   64.3 %     67.3 %     62.9 %     62.4 %
Income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.52     $ 0.66     $ 2.14     $ 2.38  
Basic, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 2.37     $ 2.38  
Diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.65     $ 2.11     $ 2.36  
Diluted, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.75     $ 0.65     $ 2.34     $ 2.36  
               
Average equity to average assets   8.59 %     9.20 %     8.90 %     8.96 %
               
(1)Annualized.              
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for restructuring expenses.              
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)      
(continued)      
  September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
At period-end:      
Total assets $ 2,849,362     $ 2,834,565  
Total deposits   2,505,853       2,464,929  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   2,063,218       1,958,806  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   10,175       8,868  
Securities available for sale   503,596       472,438  
Borrowings   22,632       25,197  
Subordinated notes   32,010       31,963  
Shareholders' equity   227,648       271,656  
       
Credit quality and capital ratios(1):      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.18 %     1.07 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.25 %     0.33 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.19 %     0.23 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   466 %     328 %
Total risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   13.2 %     15.0 %
Orrstown Bank   12.9 %     14.0 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.7 %     12.2 %
Orrstown Bank   11.8 %     12.9 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.7 %     12.2 %
Orrstown Bank   11.8 %     12.9 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.8 %     8.5 %
Orrstown Bank   9.6 %     8.9 %
       
Book value per common share $ 21.30     $ 24.29  
       
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings      


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)      
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 34,481     $ 21,217  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   32,446       187,493  
Cash and cash equivalents   66,927       208,710  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   6,469       7,252  
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $558,056 and $466,806 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)   503,596       472,438  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   10,175       8,868  
Loans   2,087,927       1,979,986  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (24,709 )     (21,180 )
Net loans   2,063,218       1,958,806  
Premises and equipment, net   31,457       34,045  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   71,332       70,217  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   3,338       4,183  
Accrued interest receivable   9,212       8,234  
Deferred tax assets, net   24,145       11,648  
Other assets   40,769       31,440  
Total assets $ 2,849,362     $ 2,834,565  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 562,024     $ 553,238  
Interest-bearing   1,943,829       1,911,691  
Total deposits   2,505,853       2,464,929  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   21,065       23,301  
FHLB advances and other   1,567       1,896  
Subordinated notes   32,010       31,963  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   61,219       40,820  
Total liabilities   2,621,714       2,562,909  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,236,558 shares issued and 10,686,064 outstanding at September 30, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021   585       586  
Additional paid—in capital   188,730       189,689  
Retained earnings   95,137       78,700  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (43,468 )     4,449  
Treasury stock— 550,494 and 75,117 shares, at cost at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   (13,336 )     (1,768 )
Total shareholders’ equity   227,648       271,656  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,849,362     $ 2,834,565  


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)     2022       2021     2022       2021  
Interest income                
Loans   $ 23,152     $ 19,890   $ 66,548     $ 62,724  
Investment securities - taxable     2,907       1,514     6,462       5,007  
Investment securities - tax-exempt     1,160       652     3,013       1,790  
Short-term investments     200       135     536       255  
Total interest income     27,419       22,191     76,559       69,776  
Interest expense                
Deposits     1,372       937     2,758       3,410  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     10       8     24       25  
FHLB advances and other     78       123     121       458  
Subordinated notes     504       503     1,510       1,507  
Total interest expense     1,964       1,571     4,413       5,400  
Net interest income     25,455       20,620     72,146       64,376  
Provision for loan losses     1,500       365     3,575       (10 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     23,955       20,255     68,571       64,386  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     1,216       993     3,483       2,758  
Interchange income     1,014       1,030     3,059       3,049  
Swap fee income     197       67     1,935       135  
Wealth management income     2,953       2,917     8,716       8,570  
Mortgage banking activities     (1,014 )     1,333     205       4,684  
Investment securities (losses) gains     (14 )     479     (163 )     635  
Other income     1,706       832     3,491       2,028  
Total noninterest income     6,058       7,651     20,726       21,859  
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     12,705       11,498     35,354       31,907  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     2,380       2,374     7,370       7,292  
Data processing     1,192       990     3,410       3,041  
Advertising and bank promotions     278       735     1,514       1,434  
FDIC insurance     294       218     767       570  
Professional services     887       562     2,417       1,862  
Taxes other than income     488       16     1,160       929  
Intangible asset amortization     272       314     845       972  
Restructuring expenses     3,155           3,155        
Other operating expenses     1,761       2,328     5,578       5,844  
Total noninterest expenses     23,412       19,035     61,570       53,851  
Income before income tax expense     6,601       8,871     27,727       32,394  
Income tax expense     1,159       1,679     5,046       6,219  
Net income   $ 5,442     $ 7,192   $ 22,681     $ 26,175  
                 
Share information:                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.66   $ 2.14     $ 2.38  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.65   $ 2.11     $ 2.36  
Weighted average shares - basic     10,369       10,979     10,611       10,976  
Weighted average shares - diluted     10,529       11,122     10,758       11,103  


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                                          
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 38,068   $ 200     2.08 %   $ 131,449   $ 235     0.72 %   $ 199,788   $ 101     0.20 %   $ 250,336   $ 98     0.16 %   $ 347,242   $ 135     0.15 %
Investment securities (1)   528,988     4,377     3.31       523,940     3,388     2.59       472,195     2,512     2.13       477,217     2,506     2.08       464,417     2,339     2.00  
Loans (1)(2)(3)   2,051,707     23,219     4.49       2,008,283     22,090     4.41       1,974,804     21,429     4.39       1,975,014     21,559     4.33       1,919,926     19,945     4.12  
Total interest-earning assets   2,618,763     27,796     4.22       2,663,672     25,713     3.87       2,646,787     24,042     3.67       2,702,567     24,163     3.55       2,731,585     22,419     3.26  
Other assets   196,277             192,561             184,300             187,622             195,089        
Total $ 2,815,040           $ 2,856,233           $ 2,831,087           $ 2,890,189           $ 2,926,674        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,379,082     912     0.26     $ 1,420,051     301     0.09     $ 1,398,182     256     0.07     $ 1,430,845     273     0.08     $ 1,411,243     286     0.08  
Savings deposits   237,462     90     0.15       236,916     63     0.11       227,676     57     0.10       215,957     55     0.10       209,112     53     0.10  
Time deposits   265,015     370     0.55       275,408     337     0.49       298,618     372     0.51       313,148     461     0.58       349,215     598     0.68  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,881,559     1,372     0.29       1,932,375     701     0.15       1,924,476     685     0.14       1,959,950     789     0.16       1,969,570     937     0.19  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   23,480     10     0.18       24,045     7     0.11       23,530     7     0.12       24,069     7     0.12       23,578     8     0.13  
FHLB advances and other   10,394     78     3.02       1,741     21     4.74       1,850     22     4.74       1,956     23     4.70       45,071     123     1.09  
Subordinated notes   32,000     504     6.29       31,985     503     6.29       31,969     503     6.29       31,954     503     6.29       31,938     503     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,947,433     1,964     0.40       1,990,146     1,232     0.25       1,981,825     1,217     0.25       2,017,929     1,322     0.26       2,070,157     1,571     0.30  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   575,777             572,171             540,139             559,882             548,923        
Other   49,964             47,190             40,919             42,380             38,409        
Total Liabilities   2,573,174             2,609,507             2,562,883             2,620,191             2,657,489        
Shareholders' Equity   241,866             246,726             268,204             269,998             269,185        
Total $ 2,815,040           $ 2,856,233           $ 2,831,087           $ 2,890,189           $ 2,926,674        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       25,832     3.82 %         24,481     3.62 %         22,825     3.42 %         22,841     3.29 %         20,848     2.96 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.92 %           3.68 %           3.49 %           3.35 %           3.03 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (377 )             (363 )             (252 )             (243 )             (228 )    
Net interest income     $ 25,455             $ 24,118             $ 22,573             $ 22,598             $ 20,620      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         134 %           134 %           134 %           134 %           132 %
                                                           
                                                           
NOTES:                                                          
(1)Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2)Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.            
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                      
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 122,509   $ 536     0.59 %   $ 261,697   $ 255     0.13 %
Investment securities (1)   508,582     10,276     2.70       456,919     7,272     2.13  
Loans (1)(2)(3)   2,011,881     66,738     4.43       1,988,834     62,895     4.23  
Total interest-earning assets   2,642,972     77,550     3.92       2,707,450     70,422     3.48  
Other assets   191,090             188,924        
Total $ 2,834,062           $ 2,896,374        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,399,035     1,470     0.14     $ 1,380,241     1,014     0.10  
Savings deposits   234,054     209     0.12       197,792     149     0.10  
Time deposits   279,557     1,079     0.52       376,142     2,247     0.80  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,912,646     2,758     0.19       1,954,175     3,410     0.23  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   23,685     24     0.14       22,490     25     0.15  
FHLB advances and other   4,693     121     3.44       53,608     458     1.14  
Subordinated notes   31,985     1,510     6.29       31,924     1,507     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,973,009     4,413     0.30       2,062,197     5,400     0.35  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   562,826             537,247        
Other   46,058             37,413        
Total Liabilities   2,581,893             2,636,857        
Shareholders' Equity   252,169             259,517        
Total $ 2,834,062           $ 2,896,374        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       73,137     3.62 %         65,022     3.13 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.70 %           3.21 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (991 )             (646 )    
Net interest income     $ 72,146             $ 64,376      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         134 %           131 %
                       
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:                
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
                   
(In thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Net interest income $ 25,455     $ 24,118     $ 22,573     $ 22,598     $ 20,620  
Provision for loan losses   1,500       1,775       300       1,100       365  
Noninterest income   6,058       7,194       7,474       7,293       7,651  
Noninterest expenses   23,412       18,794       19,364       20,290       19,035  
Income before income taxes   6,601       10,743       10,383       8,501       8,871  
Income tax expense   1,159       1,872       2,015       1,795       1,679  
Net income $ 5,442     $ 8,871     $ 8,368     $ 6,706     $ 7,192  
                   
Financial ratios:                  
Return on average assets(1)   0.77 %     1.25 %     1.20 %     0.93 %     0.98 %
Return on average equity(1)   8.93 %     14.42 %     12.65 %     9.93 %     10.69 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.92 %     3.68 %     3.49 %     3.35 %     3.03 %
Efficiency ratio   74.3 %     60.0 %     64.4 %     67.9 %     67.3 %
                   
Per share information:                  
Income per common share:                  
    Basic $ 0.52     $ 0.84     $ 0.77     $ 0.61     $ 0.66  
    Diluted   0.52       0.83       0.76       0.60       0.65  
Book value   21.30       22.25       23.00       24.29       23.97  
Tangible book value(2)   19.30       20.23       21.03       22.32       21.98  
  Cash dividends paid   0.19       0.19       0.19       0.19       0.19  
                   
Average basic shares   10,369       10,610       10,860       10,939       10,979  
Average diluted shares   10,529       10,744       11,007       11,113       11,122  
 
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
                   


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
(continued)                  
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges $ 1,216     $ 1,194     $ 1,073     $ 935   $ 993
Interchange income   1,014       1,064       981       1,080     1,030
Swap fee income   197       785       953       158     67
Wealth management income   2,953       2,894       2,869       2,897     2,917
Mortgage banking activities   (1,014 )     498       721       1,225     1,333
Other income   1,706       762       1,023       995     832
Investment securities (losses) gains   (14 )     (3 )     (146 )     3     479
Total noninterest income $ 6,058     $ 7,194     $ 7,474     $ 7,293   $ 7,651
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,705     $ 11,312     $ 11,337     $ 12,095   $ 11,498
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   2,380       2,423       2,567       2,554     2,374
Data processing   1,192       1,165       1,053       1,020     990
Advertising and bank promotions   278       881       355       744     735
FDIC insurance   294       190       283       246     218
Professional services   887       722       808       693     562
Taxes other than income   488       108       564       392     16
Intangible asset amortization   272       281       292       303     314
Restructuring expenses   3,155                      
Other operating expenses   1,761       1,712       2,105       2,243     2,328
Total noninterest expenses $ 23,412     $ 18,794     $ 19,364     $ 20,290   $ 19,035
                   


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Balance Sheet at quarter end:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,927     $ 111,906     $ 214,238     $ 208,710     $ 311,415  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   6,469       6,500       6,791       7,252       7,051  
Securities available for sale   503,596       512,698       529,730       472,438       445,018  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   10,175       7,824       7,403       8,868       6,412  
Loans:                  
Commercial real estate:                  
    Owner occupied   313,125       287,825       256,526       238,668       196,585  
    Non-owner occupied   573,605       559,309       558,999       551,783       509,703  
    Multi-family   114,561       116,110       93,158       93,255       112,002  
    Non-owner occupied residential   105,267       109,141       102,269       106,112       100,088  
Commercial and industrial(1)   378,574       379,729       443,170       485,728       540,205  
Acquisition and development:                  
    1-4 family residential construction   20,810       22,650       15,115       12,279       12,246  
    Commercial and land development   148,512       134,947       105,204       93,925       71,784  
Municipal   12,683       12,957       14,626       14,989       13,631  
    Total commercial loans   1,667,137       1,622,668       1,589,067       1,596,739       1,556,244  
Residential mortgage:                  
    First lien   220,970       202,787       203,231       198,831       203,360  
    Home equity – term   5,869       5,996       5,820       6,081       7,079  
    Home equity – lines of credit   180,267       171,269       164,818       160,705       154,004  
Installment and other loans   13,684       14,909       15,371       17,630       19,077  
  Total loans   2,087,927       2,017,629       1,978,307       1,979,986       1,939,764  
  Allowance for loan losses   (24,709 )     (23,279 )     (21,508 )     (21,180 )     (19,965 )
  Net loans held-for-investment   2,063,218       1,994,350       1,956,799       1,958,806       1,919,799  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   3,338       3,610       3,891       4,183       4,486  
Total assets   2,849,362       2,824,201       2,900,537       2,834,565       2,870,182  
Total deposits   2,505,853       2,478,616       2,545,992       2,464,929       2,502,108  
Borrowings   22,632       25,965       26,412       25,197       29,598  
Subordinated notes   32,010       31,994       31,978       31,963       31,948  
Total shareholders' equity   227,648       237,527       254,804       271,656       268,569  
                                       
(1) This balance includes $17.0 million, $30.2 million, $122.5 million, $189.9 million and $259.9 million of SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Capital and credit quality measures (1):                  
Total risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   13.2 %     13.5 %     14.3 %     15.0 %     15.6 %
Orrstown Bank   12.9 %     13.3 %     13.8 %     14.0 %     14.7 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   10.7 %     10.9 %     11.7 %     12.2 %     12.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.8 %     12.2 %     12.7 %     12.9 %     13.5 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   10.7 %     10.9 %     11.7 %     12.2 %     12.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.8 %     12.2 %     12.7 %     12.9 %     13.5 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   8.8 %     8.5 %     8.8 %     8.5 %     8.3 %
Orrstown Bank   9.6 %     9.5 %     9.5 %     8.9 %     8.7 %
                   
Average equity to average assets   8.59 %     8.64 %     9.47 %     9.34 %     9.20 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.18 %     1.15 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.03 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.25 %     0.27 %     0.28 %     0.33 %     0.47 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.19 %     0.19 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.32 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   466 %     432 %     390 %     328 %     219 %
                   
Other information:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 70     $ 4     $ (28 )   $ (115 )   $ (219 )
Classified loans   19,576       19,682       23,421       23,050       26,910  
Nonperforming and other risk assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans   5,303       5,387       5,510       6,449       9,116  
Other real estate owned                            
Total nonperforming assets   5,303       5,387       5,510       6,449       9,116  
Restructured loans still accruing   689       568       575       804       839  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing(2)   232       322       238       1,201       362  
  Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 6,224     $ 6,277     $ 6,323     $ 8,454     $ 10,317  
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings.
 
(2) Includes $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million and $0.4 million of purchased credit impaired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there was one loan for $0.9 million, which was in the process of collection and guaranteed by the SBA, and was subsequently collected during the first quarter of 2022.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $22.1 million and $22.9 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Additionally, the Company incurred $3.2 million in restructuring charges during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions. Management also believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges associated with increasing operating efficiencies for the long-term.

Tangible book value per common share and adjusted net income and associated ratios from the restructuring charge, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Shareholders' equity   $ 227,648     $ 237,527     $ 254,804     $ 271,656     $ 268,569  
Less: Goodwill     18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets     3,338       3,610       3,891       4,183       4,486  
Related tax effect     (701 )     (758 )     (817 )     (878 )     (942 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 206,287     $ 215,951     $ 233,006     $ 249,627     $ 246,301  
                     
Common shares outstanding     10,686       10,676       11,079       11,183       11,205  
                     
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure)   $ 21.30     $ 22.25     $ 23.00     $ 24.29     $ 23.97  
Intangible assets per share     2.00       2.02       1.97       1.97       1.99  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 19.30     $ 20.23     $ 21.03     $ 22.32     $ 21.98  


(dollars and shares in thousands) September 30, 2022
Adjusted Ratios for Restructuring Charges Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Net income (A) $ 5,442     $ 22,681  
Plus: Restructuring expenses (B)   3,155       3,155  
Less: Related tax effect (C)   (663 )     (663 )
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) $ 7,934     $ 25,173  
       
Average assets (E) $ 2,815,040     $ 2,834,062  
Return on average assets(1)(= A / E)   0.77 %     1.07 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(= D / E)   1.12 %     1.19 %
       
Average equity (F) $ 241,866     $ 252,169  
Return on average equity(1)(= A / F)   8.93 %     12.03 %
Return on average equity, adjusted(1)(= D / F)   13.02 %     13.35 %
       
Weighted average shares - basic (G)   10,369       10,611  
Basic earnings per share (= A / G) $ 0.52     $ 2.14  
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) $ 0.77     $ 2.37  
       
Weighted average shares - diluted (H)   10,529       10,758  
Diluted earnings per share (= A / H) $ 0.52     $ 2.11  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) $ 0.75     $ 2.34  
       
Noninterest expense (I) $ 23,412     $ 61,570  
Less: Restructuring expenses (B)   (3,155 )     (3,155 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) $ 20,257     $ 58,415  
       
Net interest income (K) $ 25,455     $ 72,146  
Noninterest income (L)   6,058       20,726  
Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 31,513     $ 92,872  
       
Efficiency ratio (= I / M)   74.3 %     66.3 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M)   64.3 %     62.9 %
       
(1) Annualized      

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix   Amortized Book   Fair Value   Credit Enhancement   AAA   AA   A   BBB   NR   Collateral Type
Unsecured ABS 1 %   $ 5,230   $ 4,731   28 %   %   %   %   %   100 %   Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS 1       7,284     7,079   26                     100     Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS 18       99,582     97,456   8     87     13                 Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS       2,777     2,542   6     100                     PACE Loans (4)
Non-Agency CMBS 2       10,047     10,045   18                     100     Commercial Real Estate
Non-Agency RMBS 3       17,012     15,116   13     100                     Reverse Mortgages (2)
Municipal - General Obligation 22       122,576     107,870       5     90     5              
Municipal - Revenue 24       132,026     112,166           83     12         5      
SBA ReRemic (5) 1       5,840     5,737           100                 SBA Guarantee (3)
Agency MBS 24       135,223     123,353           100                 Residential Mortgages (3)
U.S. Treasury securities 4       20,074     17,115           100                  
Bank CDs       249     249                       100     FDIC Insured CD
  100 %   $ 557,920   $ 503,459       20 %   71 %   4 %   %   5 %    
                                       
(1) Minimum of 18% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) Reverse mortgages fund over time and credit enhancement is estimated based on prior experience
(3) 75% guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
(4) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                                       
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+

About the Company

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Kent and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical factors, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control, and include, but are not limited to, statements related to new business development, new loan opportunities, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, merger and acquisition activity, reducing risk assets and mitigating losses in the future. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity and cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigate losses in the future. In addition to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including those related to variants) and resulting governmental and societal responses, factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; the inability to fully achieve expected savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions and cost savings initiatives, or taking longer than estimated for such savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with pending litigation and legal proceedings; the failure of the SBA to honor its guarantee of loans issued under the SBA PPP; the timing of the repayment of SBA PPP loans and the impact it has on fee recognition; our ability to convert new relationships gained through the SBA PPP efforts to full banking relationships; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings made with the SEC. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change.

 


