Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,188 in the last 365 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 Nine Month Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

2022 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $6.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 141,002 shares at an average price of $25.83 per share
  • Net income was $12.2 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted share
  • Nine-month pre-tax income benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $3.1 million in the 2021 nine-month period
  • Year-to-date net income was negatively impacted by $969,000 of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Net interest margin improved by 24 basis points to 4.02%, compared to 3.78%
  • Total loans were $995.2 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
  • Total loans increased by $46.6 million, or 6.6% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness
  • Return on average assets was 1.24%, compared to 1.34%
  • Return on average equity was 11.96%, compared to 12.58%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 13.59%, compared to 14.20%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.37%, compared to 0.67%
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.41%
  • Merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. on schedule to close during the 2022 fourth quarter

“2022 is shaping up to be a strong year of core earnings and asset growth. Total loans increased 1.7% from the second quarter and are up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness. In addition, year-to-date profitability has benefitted from robust asset quality and a higher net interest margin, partially offsetting a $1.9 million year-over-year reduction in PPP fees and nearly $1.0 million of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we navigate a rising rate and more fluid economic environment, we are focused on supporting the financial needs of our Ohio communities, maintaining strong asset quality, and completing the merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. The merger is on track to close during the 2022 fourth quarter and we expect to benefit as a larger bank with total assets of approximately $1.80 billion, strong earnings accretion, and a robust footprint in two of Ohio’s largest and fastest-growing markets,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $36.1 million, compared to $36.2 million for the same period last year.  Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.02%, compared to 3.78% for the same period last year.  Net interest income for the 2022 third quarter was $12.6 million, compared to $12.5 million for the 2021 third quarter.  The 1.1% increase in net interest income for the 2022 third quarter from the same period in 2021, was largely a result of higher interest income and lower interest expense.  The net interest margin for the 2022 third quarter was 4.23%, compared to 3.90% for the same period of 2021. 

For the 2022 nine-month period, noninterest income was $4.3 million, compared to $5.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2022 third quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.

For the 2022 nine-month period, noninterest expense increased 6.5% to $25.7 million, compared to $24.1 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2022 third quarter increased 12.4% to $8.9 million from $7.9 million for the 2021 third quarter. The Company incurred $390,000 during the 2022 third quarter and $969,000 during the 2022 nine-month period of additional operating expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Net income for the 2022 nine-month period, was $12.2 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 third quarter, was $4.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2022, decreased slightly to approximately $1.35 billion from $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. Net loans at September 30, 2022, decreased 1.5% to $980.7 million, compared to $996.0 million at September 30, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $211.6 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $0.4 million of forgiveness payments during the third quarter of 2022, and $33.1 million of forgiveness payments year-to-date. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2022, was $1.0 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022, were $1.13 billion, compared to $1.20 billion at September 30, 2021. The 5.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to declines in interest-bearing, time-based, money market and savings accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $162.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared with $163.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The growth we have experienced in our net interest margin throughout 2022 is encouraging, driven by an 18-basis point increase in our yield on earning assets, and a 6-basis point improvement in our cost of funds. As competition for deposits increases, we expect our cost of funds to increase in future periods. Asset quality remains strong across our portfolio, with only $3.7 million of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, which is a 45.8% reduction from September 30, 2021, and represents just 0.37% of total loans at the end of the 2022 third quarter. With a higher degree of economic uncertainty, we have maintained a robust allowance for loan losses, which was 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022. We believe our strong balance sheet and favorable capital position will allow us to navigate a more challenging economic cycle, while simultaneously allocating capital to support our long-term growth strategies, dividend payment, and share repurchase program.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “Year-to-date, we have repurchased 141,002 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $3.6 million. This includes 45,638 shares repurchased during the 2022 third quarter at an average price of $26.74 per share at September 30, 2022. We have 246,549 shares remaining under our repurchase program.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $122.9 million compared to $146.1 million at September 30, 2021. The 15.9% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio as well as the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022, was $21.30 compared to $24.13 at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $106.6 million, compared to $129.5 million at September 30, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $18.48 at September 30, 2022, compared to $21.39 at September 30, 2021.

Through the 2022 nine-month period, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.51 per share, compared to $0.48 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 9.09%, compared to 10.69% at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

No provision for loan losses was recorded for both the 2022 and 2021 third quarters. There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 nine-month period versus $900,000 for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 third quarter, compared to net recoveries of $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2021. Year-to-date net recoveries were $190,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $125,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, were $3.7 million, compared to $6.8 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022, were $10.5 million, compared to $13.9 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022, stood at $14.5 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.2 million, or 1.41% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022. The Bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1)NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; (9) the Company’s failure to integrate Liberty Bancshares, Inc. and Liberty National Bank with Middlefield in accordance with expectations and deviations from performance expectations related to Liberty Bancshares, Inc. and Liberty National Bank; or (10) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                        
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                 
Balance Sheets (period end)    September 30, 2022     June 30,
2022 		    March 31, 
2022		      December 31,
2021 		     September 30,
2021 		           
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks $   119,777     $   60,114     $ 78,804     $   97,172     $   113,177              
Federal funds sold     8,800         19,039       29,474         22,322         19,174              
Cash and cash equivalents     128,577         79,153       108,278         119,494         132,351              
Equity securities, at fair value     972         779       851         818         833              
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     162,064         171,958       175,216         170,199         163,057              
Loans held for sale     -         -       9         1,051         676              
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     120,912         120,771       113,590         111,470         110,883              
Non-owner occupied     285,419         288,334       293,745         283,618         310,222              
Multifamily     38,063         29,152       29,385         31,189         30,762              
Residential real estate     247,612         246,453       244,747         240,089         232,020              
Commercial and industrial     146,987         137,398       131,683         148,812         163,052              
Home equity lines of credit     114,344         111,730       106,300         104,355         105,450              
Construction and other     33,748         35,988       50,152         54,148         49,378              
Consumer installment     8,110         8,171       8,118         8,010         8,515              
Total loans     995,195         977,997       977,720         981,691         1,010,282              
Less allowance for loan and lease losses     14,532         14,550       14,492         14,342         14,234              
Net loans     980,663         963,447       963,228         967,349         996,048              
Premises and equipment, net     16,215         17,030       17,142         17,272         17,507              
Goodwill     15,071         15,071       15,071         15,071         15,071              
Core deposit intangibles     1,171         1,249       1,326         1,403         1,484              
Bank-owned life insurance     17,382         17,274       17,166         17,060         16,954              
Other real estate owned     6,792         6,792       6,992         6,992         7,090              
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     22,104         20,624       18,019         14,297         14,794              
TOTAL ASSETS $   1,351,011     $   1,293,377     $ 1,323,298     $   1,331,006     $   1,365,865              
                                         
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,            
      2022         2022       2022       2021         2021              
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand $   383,675     $   379,872     $ 361,251     $   334,171     $   316,770              
Interest-bearing demand     160,112         154,788       162,010         196,308         237,576              
Money market     162,052         185,494       187,807         177,281         178,423              
Savings     247,466         252,179       264,784         260,125         256,114              
Time     177,182         174,833       191,320         198,725         211,674              
         Total deposits     1,130,487         1,147,166       1,167,172         1,166,610         1,200,557              
                                         
  Short-term borrowings      80,000         -       -         -         -              
  Other borrowings      12,107          12,910        12,975          12,901          12,966              
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities        5,562            5,081          5,507            6,160            6,287              
     TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,228,156         1,165,157       1,185,654         1,185,671         1,219,810              
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,350,616                                        
shares issued, 5,767,803 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022      87,640          87,562        87,562          87,131          87,131              
Retained earnings      93,166          89,900        86,804          83,971          80,376              
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income        (25,080 )          (17,591 )      (6,674 )          3,462            3,610              
Treasury stock, at cost;  1,582,813 shares as of September 30, 2022        (32,871 )          (31,651 )        (30,048 )          (29,229 )          (25,062 )            
     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        122,855            128,220          137,644            145,335            146,055              
                                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $   1,351,011     $   1,293,377     $ 1,323,298     $   1,331,006     $   1,365,865              
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                   
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,     September 30,      September 30,
Statements of Income     2022         2022       2022       2021         2021       2022     2021
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
   Interest and fees on loans $    11,892     $    11,268     $  10,985     $    11,586     $    12,258     $  34,145     $  36,310  
   Interest-earning deposits in other institutions           134                 74               24                 30                 30             232               60  
   Federal funds sold             51                 46       3         1         1             100       2  
   Investment securities:                                        
      Taxable interest           449               442             443               438               461          1,334          1,241  
      Tax-exempt interest           982               955             784               732               673          2,721          1,833  
   Dividends on stock             59                 33               24                 23                 24             116               79  
      Total interest and dividend income      13,567          12,818        12,263          12,810          13,447        38,648        39,525  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
   Deposits           812               709             726               783               915          2,247          3,130  
   Short-term borrowings             44                 -                 -                   -                   -                 44               -    
   Other borrowings           112                 81               69                 67                 68             262             214  
      Total interest expense           968               790             795               850               983          2,553          3,344  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME      12,599          12,028        11,468          11,960          12,464        36,095        36,181  
                                         
Provision for loan losses             -                   -                 -               (200 )               -                 -               900  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
   FOR LOAN LOSSES      12,599          12,028        11,468          12,160          12,464        36,095        35,281  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
   Service charges on deposit accounts        1,004               956             914               906               876          2,874          2,519  
   (Loss) gain on equity securities           (57 )             (72 )             33               (14 )             102             (96 )           223  
   Earnings on bank-owned life insurance           108               108             106               106               108             322             440  
   Gains on sale of loans     7                 18       3               118               309               28          1,122  
   Revenue from investment services           233               153             141               198               190             527             529  
   Other income           251               220             206               221               236             677             838  
      Total noninterest income        1,546            1,383          1,403            1,535            1,821          4,332          5,671  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits        4,491            3,785          4,386            4,088            4,488        12,662        13,063  
Occupancy expense           458               583             505               542               426          1,546          1,506  
Equipment expense           233               274             315               358               333             822          1,003  
Data processing and information technology costs           985               822             844               851               845          2,650          2,447  
Ohio state franchise tax           293               292             293               285               287             878             859  
Federal deposit insurance expense             84                 90               50                 50               150             224             444  
Professional fees           280               383             455               435               136          1,118             878  
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned     1               206       8               (66 )       9             215               77  
Advertising expense           268               229             228               221               222             725             664  
Software amortization expense             27                 40               48               119                 88             115             242  
Core deposit intangible amortization             78                 77               77                 80                 81             232             241  
Merger-related costs           390               579               -                   -                   -               969               -    
Other expense        1,298            1,175          1,057               868               842          3,531          2,694  
      Total noninterest expense        8,886            8,535          8,266            7,831            7,907        25,687        24,118  
                                         
Income before income taxes        5,259            4,876          4,605            5,864            6,378        14,740        16,834  
Income taxes        1,010               787             772            1,027            1,174          2,569          3,038  
                                         
NET INCOME $      4,249     $      4,089     $    3,833     $      4,837     $      5,204     $  12,171     $  13,796  
                                         
PTPP (1) $      5,259     $      4,876     $    4,605     $      5,664     $      6,378     $  14,740     $  17,734  
                                         
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)            
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,     September 30,      September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021     2022     2021
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $   0.73     $   0.70      $  0.65      $    0.81      $    0.85      $  2.08      $  2.20  
Net income per common share - diluted $   0.73     $   0.70      $  0.65      $    0.81      $    0.85      $  2.08      $  2.19  
Dividends declared per share  $    0.17     $   0.17      $  0.17      $    0.21      $    0.16      $  0.51      $  0.48  
Book value per share (period end) $   21.30     $   22.07      $  23.43      $    24.68      $    24.13      $  21.30      $  24.13  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $   18.48     $   19.26      $  20.64      $    21.88      $    21.39      $  18.48      $  21.39  
Dividends declared  $          983     $         993      $     1,000      $       1,242      $          978      $  2,976      $  2,998  
Dividend yield     2.49 %       2.71 %     2.78 %       3.37 %       2.66 %     2.52 %     2.69 %
Dividend payout ratio     23.13 %       24.28 %     26.09 %       25.68 %       18.79 %     24.45 %     21.73 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     5,792,773         5,851,422       5,879,025         5,951,838         6,136,648       5,840,757       6,265,803  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     5,805,799         5,860,098       5,889,836         5,975,333         6,157,181       5,853,783       6,287,556  
Period ending shares outstanding     5,767,803         5,810,351       5,873,565         5,888,737         6,054,083       5,767,803       6,054,083  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.32 %       1.25 %     1.17 %       1.41 %       1.51 %     1.24 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity     12.94 %       12.30 %     10.75 %       13.17 %       13.95 %     11.96 %     12.58 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)     14.79 %       14.02 %     12.13 %       14.85 %       15.71 %     13.59 %     14.20 %
Efficiency (1)     61.07 %       61.83 %     62.54 %       56.56 %       54.05 %     61.79 %     56.42 %
Equity to assets at period end     9.09 %       9.91 %     10.40 %       10.92 %       10.69 %     9.09 %     10.69 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.69 %       0.65 %     0.62 %       0.58 %       0.58 %     1.96 %     1.75 %
                                         
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                  
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding 
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity            
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                  
(Unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,     September 30,      September 30,
Yields     2022       2022     2022       2021         2021       2022     2021
Interest-earning assets:                                        
  Loans receivable (2)     4.78 %       4.66 %     4.53 %       4.61 %       4.74 %     4.66 %     4.54 %
  Investment securities (2)     3.90 %       3.76 %     3.41 %       3.30 %       3.37 %     3.69 %     3.51 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks     2.06 %       0.77 %     0.23 %       0.20 %       0.21 %     0.82 %     0.20 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.55 %       4.28 %     4.06 %       4.07 %       4.20 %     4.30 %     4.12 %
Deposits:                                        
  Interest-bearing demand deposits     0.22 %       0.15 %     0.14 %       0.12 %       0.12 %     0.17 %     0.13 %
  Money market deposits     0.46 %       0.49 %     0.47 %       0.47 %       0.46 %     0.47 %     0.47 %
  Savings deposits     0.19 %       0.06 %     0.06 %       0.06 %       0.06 %     0.10 %     0.06 %
  Certificates of deposit     0.96 %       0.83 %     0.87 %       0.90 %       1.08 %     0.89 %     1.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.43 %       0.36 %     0.37 %       0.36 %       0.41 %     0.39 %     0.47 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
  Borrowings     2.94 %       2.51 %     2.16 %       2.09 %       2.08 %     2.61 %     1.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.50 %       0.39 %     0.39 %       0.37 %       0.44 %     0.43 %     0.48 %
Cost of deposits     0.29 %       0.24 %     0.25 %       0.26 %       0.30 %     0.26 %     0.35 %
Cost of funds     0.34 %       0.27 %     0.27 %       0.27 %       0.31 %     0.29 %     0.35 %
Net interest margin (1)     4.23 %       4.02 %     3.80 %       3.82 %       3.90 %     4.02 %     3.78 %
                                         
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.      
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.               
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended            
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,            
Asset quality data     2022         2022       2022       2021         2021              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans (1) $      3,692     $      4,670     $    4,728     $      4,859     $      6,806              
Other real estate owned        6,792            6,792          6,992            6,992            7,090              
Nonperforming assets $    10,484     $    11,462     $  11,720     $    11,851     $    13,896              
                                         
Allowance for loan losses $   14,532     $   14,550     $ 14,492     $   14,342     $   14,234              
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     1.46 %       1.49 %     1.48 %       1.46 %       1.41 %            
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
   Quarter-to-date $           18     $         (58 )   $     (150 )   $   (308 )   $   (34 )            
   Year-to-date     (190 )       (208 )     (150 )       (183 )       125              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
   Quarter-to-date     0.01 %       -0.02 %     -0.06 %       -0.12 %       -0.01 %            
   Year-to-date     -0.02 %       -0.04 %     -0.06 %       -0.02 %       0.02 %            
                                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.37 %       0.48 %     0.48 %       0.49 %       0.67 %            
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans     393.61 %       311.56 %     306.51 %       295.16 %       209.14 %            
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.78 %       0.89 %     0.89 %       0.89 %       1.02 %            
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.  
                                         
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                        
For the Three Months Ended            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,            
      2022         2022       2022       2021         2021              
                                         
Stockholders' Equity $      122,855     $      128,220     $    137,644     $      145,335     $      146,055              
Less Goodwill and other intangibles      16,242          16,320        16,397          16,474          16,555              
Tangible Common Equity $      106,613     $      111,900     $    121,247     $      128,861     $      129,500              
                                         
Shares outstanding     5,767,803         5,810,351       5,873,565         5,888,737         6,054,083              
Tangible book value per share $      18.48     $      19.26     $    20.64     $      21.88     $      21.39              
                                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                        
For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,     September 30,      September 30,
      2022         2022       2022       2021         2021       2022     2021
                                         
Average Stockholders' Equity  $      130,263     $      133,377     $    144,630     $      145,716     $      148,048     $    136,090     $    146,611  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles      16,280          16,357        16,435          16,513          16,594        16,357        16,674  
Average Tangible Common Equity $      113,983     $      117,020     $    128,195     $      129,203     $      131,454     $    119,733     $    129,937  
                                         
Net income $      4,249     $      4,089     $    3,833     $      4,837     $      5,204     $  12,171     $  13,796  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     14.79 %       14.02 %     12.13 %       14.85 %       15.71 %     13.59 %     14.20 %
                                         
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                                        
For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,     September 30,      September 30,
      2022         2022       2022       2021       2021       2022     2021
                                         
Net income $      4,249     $      4,089     $    3,833     $      4,837     $      5,204     $  12,171     $  13,796  
Add Income Taxes        1,010               787             772            1,027            1,174          2,569          3,038  
Add Provision for loan losses     -         -       -             (200 )       -       -             900  
PTPP $      5,259     $      4,876     $    4,605     $      5,664     $      6,378     $  14,740     $  17,734  
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Average Balance Sheets                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
    For the Three Months Ended      
    September 30,      September 30,       
      2022         2021        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (3)   $ 987,689       $ 11,892       4.78 %     $ 1,027,935       $ 12,258       4.74 %      
Investment securities (3)        172,316         1,431       3.90 %          154,718         1,134       3.37 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)      46,938         244       2.06 %          105,910         55       0.21 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,206,943          13,567       4.55 %       1,288,563          13,447       4.20 %      
Noninterest-earning assets      73,753                      82,952                    
Total assets   $ 1,280,696                   $ 1,371,515                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $  162,878       $       91       0.22 %     $  225,264       $       67       0.12 %      
  Money market deposits        155,095               180       0.46 %          182,831               214       0.46 %      
  Savings deposits        249,898               119       0.19 %          253,960                 38       0.06 %      
  Certificates of deposit        174,091               422       0.96 %          218,323               596       1.08 %      
  Short-term borrowings        8,554                 44       2.04 %       -         -       0.00 %      
  Other borrowings      12,530               112       3.55 %        12,999                 68       2.08 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities        763,046               968       0.50 %          893,377               983       0.44 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits        382,351                        323,726                    
  Other liabilities        5,036                        6,364                    
Stockholders' equity        130,263                        148,048                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $           1,280,696                   $           1,371,515                    
Net interest income         $    12,599                   $    12,464              
Interest rate spread (1)               4.05 %                 3.76 %      
Net interest margin (2)               4.23 %                 3.90 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                        
  average interest-bearing liabilities               158.17 %                 144.24 %      
                                         
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $277 and $195 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively      
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.          
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended      
    September 30,      June 30,       
      2022         2022        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
  Loans receivable (3)   $  987,689       $    11,892       4.78 %     $  970,820       $    11,268       4.66 %      
  Investment securities (3)        172,316            1,431       3.90 %          176,138         1,397       3.76 %      
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)      46,938               244       2.06 %        79,924         153       0.77 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,206,943          13,567       4.55 %       1,226,882          12,818       4.28 %      
Noninterest-earning assets      73,753                      89,555                    
Total assets   $ 1,280,696                   $ 1,316,437                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $  162,878       $       91       0.22 %     $  159,779       $       59       0.15 %      
  Money market deposits        155,095               180       0.46 %          185,711               228       0.49 %      
  Savings deposits        249,898               119       0.19 %          260,226                 40       0.06 %      
  Certificates of deposit        174,091               422       0.96 %          184,748               382       0.83 %      
  Short-term borrowings        8,554                 44       2.04 %       -         -       0.00 %      
  Other borrowings      12,530               112       3.55 %        12,945                 81       2.51 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities        763,046               968       0.50 %          803,409               790       0.39 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits        382,351                        375,013                    
  Other liabilities        5,036                        4,638                    
Stockholders' equity        130,263                        133,377                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,280,696                   $ 1,316,437                    
Net interest income         $    12,599                   $    12,028              
Interest rate spread (1)               4.05 %                 3.89 %      
Net interest margin (2)               4.23 %                 4.02 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               158.17 %                 152.71 %      
                                         
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $277 and $271 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.        
                                         
    For the Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,      September 30,       
      2022         2021        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (3)   $ 980,787       $ 34,145       4.66 %     $ 1,070,058       $ 36,310       4.54 %      
Investment securities (3)     173,094         4,055       3.69 %       135,522         3,074       3.51 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     72,851         448       0.82 %       94,955         141       0.20 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,226,732         38,648       4.30 %       1,300,535         39,525       4.12 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     82,733                     74,883                    
Total assets   $ 1,309,465                   $ 1,375,418                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 164,337       $ 210       0.17 %     $ 211,797       $ 209       0.13 %      
Money market deposits     175,024         620       0.47 %       187,945         655       0.47 %      
Savings deposits     256,762         197       0.10 %       254,574         123       0.06 %      
Certificates of deposit     184,165         1,220       0.89 %       240,582         2,143       1.19 %      
Short-term borrowings     2,851         44       2.06 %       113         -       0.00 %      
Other borrowings     12,806         262       2.74 %       13,440         214       2.13 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     795,945         2,553       0.43 %       908,451         3,344       0.49 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     372,343                     314,172                    
Other liabilities     5,087                     6,184                    
Stockholders' equity     136,090                     146,611                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,309,465                   $ 1,375,418                    
Net interest income         $ 36,095                   $ 36,181              
Interest rate spread (1)               3.87 %                 3.63 %      
Net interest margin (2)               4.02 %                 3.78 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                        
average interest-bearing liabilities               154.12 %                 143.16 %      
                                         
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.      
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $768 and $542 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                  
                                         
                                         
                                         
Quarterly Calculations            
                                         
Average shares outstanding - basic     5,792,773         5,851,422       5,879,025         5,951,838         6,136,648              
Average shares outstanding -diluted     5,805,799         5,860,098       5,889,836         5,975,333         6,157,181              
Period ending shares outstanding     5,767,803         5,810,351       5,873,565         5,888,737         6,054,083              
Stock price at end of period $      27.10      $       25.20      $     24.82      $       24.82      $       23.83              
                                         
  For the Three Months Ended            
    September 30,      June 30,      March 31,      December 31,     September 30,            
      2022         2022       2022       2021         2021              
                                         
Average Loans        987,689            970,820          983,853            999,229         1,027,935              
Average Assets     1,280,696         1,316,437       1,332,039         1,358,843         1,371,515              
Goodwill      15,071          15,071        15,071          15,071          15,071              
Average Assets less goodwill     1,265,625         1,301,366       1,316,968         1,343,772         1,356,444              
                                         
Average Equity        130,263            133,377          144,630            145,716            148,048              
Average Goodwill      15,071          15,071        15,071          15,071          15,071              
Average Core deposit intangible        1,209            1,286          1,364            1,442            1,523              
Average MSR Reserves                                        
Average Tangible equity        113,983            117,020          128,195            129,203            131,454              
Annualized Net Income      16,857          16,401        15,545          19,190          20,646              
Net Interest Income (TE)      12,876          12,297        11,691          12,170          12,690              
Non Interest Income        1,546            1,383          1,403            1,535            1,821              
Total      14,422          13,680        13,094          13,705          14,511              
                                         
Non Interest Expense        8,886            8,535          8,266            7,831            7,907              
amort of intangibles             78                 77               77                 80                 81              
Non Interest Expense for Efficiency        8,808            8,458          8,189            7,751            7,826              
                                         
Net Interest Income      12,599          12,028        11,468          11,960          12,464              
Tax free income           277               269             223               210               195              
Net Interest Income (TE)      12,876          12,297        11,691          12,170          12,659              
                                         
Equity period end        122,855            128,220          137,644            145,335            146,055              
Goodwill      15,071          15,071        15,071          15,071          15,071              
Core deposit intangible        1,171            1,249          1,326            1,403            1,484              
MSR Reserves                                        
Tangible equity        106,613            111,900          121,247            128,861            129,500              
Tangible book value per share        18.48            19.26          20.64            21.88            21.39              
Period ending shares outstanding     5,767,803         5,810,351       5,873,565         5,888,737         6,054,083              
Equity to assets at period end     9.09 %       9.91 %     10.40 %       10.92 %       10.69 %            
Assets at period end     1,351,011         1,293,377       1,323,298         1,331,006         1,365,865              
                                         
LLR Beginning of year      14,342          14,342        14,342          13,459          13,459              
YTD Allocation             -                   -                 -                 700               900              
       14,342          14,342        14,342          14,159          14,359              
Current LLR balance      14,532          14,550        14,492          14,342          14,234              
Net (recoveries) chargeoffs YTD         (190 )           (208 )         (150 )           (183 )             125              
                                         
LLR Beginning of Quarter      14,550          14,492        14,342          14,234          14,200              
QTD Allocation             -                   -                 -               (200 )               -                
       14,550          14,492        14,342          14,034          14,200              
Current LLR balance      14,532          14,550        14,492          14,342          14,234              
Net (recoveries) chargeoffs QTD             18               (58 )         (150 )           (308 )             (34 )            
                                         
Total Loans        995,195            977,997          977,720            981,691         1,010,282              
OREO        6,792            6,792          6,992            6,992            7,090              
Loans and OREO     1,001,987            984,789          984,712            988,683         1,017,372              
Non performing assets      10,484          11,462        11,720          11,851          13,896              
      1.05 %       1.16 %     1.19 %       1.20 %       1.37 %            
                                         
Tier 1 capital        139,693            137,491          135,921            130,652            133,890              
Average assets     1,280,696         1,316,437       1,332,039         1,358,843         1,371,515              
                                         


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
James Heslop
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 Nine Month Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.