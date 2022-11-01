The Pump House Announces Pentair Pentek Intellidrive™ Water Pressure Control Center

The Pump House announces Pentair's release of its newest offering, the Pentair Pentek Intellidrive™ Water Pressure Control Center. The Pump House - Your One Stop Pump Shop

Pentair Introduces Pentek Intellidrive: Constant Pressure Controller

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pump House announces Pentair's release of its newest offering, the Pentair Pentek Intellidrive™ Water Pressure Control Center. With smart gadgets proving useful in almost every aspect of our daily lives, Pentair Pentek Intellidrive gives complete control of the well water system with most mobile devices.

This pressure controller monitors the home's submersible, or above-ground well pumps 24/7 using the Pentair Home App. This has the ability to optimize the water pressure in showers, dishwashers, and lawn sprinklers. It automatically adjusts itself to deliver the water with the right pressure for every use.

Below are a few of Pentek's Intellidrive key features:

Status - displays the system's status and allows drive the settings remotely

Pressure - enables control of the pressure anytime

Fault Condition - it alerts of any potential issues

Internet Connection - connects and notifies of its status

Connect with a Professional - connect easily with customer support for any concerns

This is the ideal device for constant water pressure. This means that the water pressure in the shower won't be affected when someone uses the dishwasher. In addition, fluctuations in pressure can sometimes happen. When the pressure drops, the device has an electronic pressure transducer that alerts the drive to speed up the pump motor to increase the water volume going into any home.

This equal pressure will be noticeable and also applies outside of any house. Any sprinkler system will perform at its best. This makes it an ideal device for people who enjoy a lush, green lawn and landscaping. The constant pressure assures full sprinkling coverage.

Pentek Intellidrive is the intelligent choice for any well water system, thanks to its advanced technology. Installation is fast and easy. It is equipped with an LCD Information Center that operates with an easy touchpad, communicates in words instead of light codes, which can be confusing.

This device has state-of-the-art controls that take the guesswork out of controlling and monitoring a home well system's pressure outputs. It has a ground detection feature that notifies about any grounding problems. Its multiple accessory inputs allow additional inputs of numerous devices that will work simultaneously. With this device, pressure cycling is eliminated. This helps prolong the life of any pump and motor.

Contact The Pump House - Your One Stop Pump Shop to get more details about Pentek Intellidrive. They have sump pumps, effluent pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/sump-pumps-effluent-pumps-and-accessories/), sewage pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/sewage-pumps-accessories/), jet pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/jet-pumps/), pressure tanks (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/pressure-tanks/), Industrial, Centrifugal, Irrigation Pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/industrial-centrifugal-irrigation-pumps/), Submersible Utility and Dewatering Pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/submersible-utility-dewatering-pumps/), water treatment (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/water-treatment/), pump-related accessories & fittings (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/pump-related-accessories-fittings/), and many other pump-related products. They also offer pump repair & maintenance services, residential water supply pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/residential-water-supply-pumps/), commercial water supply pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/commercial-water-supply-pumps/), industrial water supply pumps (https://onestop-pumpshop.ca/industrial-water-supply-pumps/), and cottage water supply systems.

Visit the pump shop at 10 Newkirk Rd Unit 4,5,6, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 5S3, or call through the following numbers: