Stellantis is a major Sponsor of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking 2022 Conference
The goal of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference is to bring together corporate professionals and Veteran businesses; providing opportunities.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is gearing up for its biggest annual National Event; with Corporations and Veterans from around the country preparing for the largest certified Supplier-Veteran Business matchmaking event. The goal of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022, is to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, business relationships, and educational opportunities.
NVBDC’s Corporate Member, Stellantis, is a key sponsor of this year’s NVBDC Veteran Matchmaking Conference. Stellantis is a leading global automaker and mobility provider that offers clean, connected, affordable, and safe mobility solutions. The Corporation is excited to be the ‘Exhibit Hall Sponsor’ at this year’s NVBDC’s National Conference in Grand Rapids, MI. Supplier diversity leaders have expressed their excitement to meet certified veteran-owned businesses and share opportunities they have available.
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. (Please check out the agenda for more information.) The Conference will feature 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets-Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ Birthday with a Luncheon.
Register soon as matchmaking registration will be closing on October 24th, and general registration will close on November 4th.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
“We are excited for Veteran-Owned businesses across the country to have the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.” Said by: Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
