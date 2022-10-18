Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,218 in the last 365 days.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEL) (Stellar), formerly known as CBTX, Inc. (CBTX), today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results of stand-alone CBTX as well as stand-alone Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., which was merged into CBTX effective October 1, 2022, with the surviving entity renamed Stellar. The call will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Friday, October 28, 2022, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com, under Press Releases.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
Participants may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5b581acd6f143fdb46c9666597c0d84 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorp.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://IR.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations:
IR@stellarbancorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.