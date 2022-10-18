SOHO International Film Festival 2022 - Award Winners and Recap
This year's event definitely surpassed our expectations. It was a truly beautiful and positive environment. Everyone was excited to get back in person, as well as see their films on the big screen.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past week, from October 6th thru the 13th, 2022 the SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC), presented by SOHO Film Forum, was back live in person, at the Village East by Angelika Theater in New York City, with films in competition and exhibition from all over the world.
— Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming
This year’s festival contained over 100+ diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films submitted by filmmakers from across the globe, including 16 World Premieres, 8 US Premieres, 20 Northeast Premieres, 8 East Coast Premieres, 21 New York Premieres & 12 New York City Premieres. Films that made the program came from the US, China, Cuba, Taiwan, France, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, United Kingdom, Argentina & Australia.
There were quite a few notable names in attendance: Film & TV stars Irene Bedard (Pocahantas), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods) for The Redeemer by Myles Clohessy; Chad Coleman (The Orville) for Wishlab, Inc; Frank Harts (Prodigal Son), Johnny Wu (Chicago Med) for Two Wongs; Dwayne Cameron (Power Rangers) for his film June; Rock legend David Gahan (lead vocals, Depeche Mode) for Data Management by James Roger Gahan; Andy Rourke (bassist, The Smiths) for The Wrong Guy by Alejandro Montoya Marin; Tony winning actors Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building), Marie Mullen (The Music Man on Broadway), Jefferson Mays (Perry Mason), Shuler Hensley (Dexter) for Devil's Hollow by Chris Easterly; and former Gov. David A. Patterson for the documentary Hate Crime in Howard Beach by Stephen Woods, to name a few.
WINNERS & NOMINEES
BEST US SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
BLACK WHITE AND THE GREYS by Marchelle Thurman & Casey Nelson
DEVIL’S HOLLOW by Chris Easterly
WINNER: OUT AND ABOUT by Peter Callahan
REBEL/REBEL by Drew Harwood
THE MAN BEHIND THE CAMERA by Mike Perrone
THE ONES YOU DIDN'T BURN by Elise Finnerty
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
ADULT ADOPTION (Canada) by Karen Knox
GROUNDS OF HOPE (France) by Lionel Bernardin
HIDEOUT (Taiwan) by Yen Kuang Chen
WINNER: MAGDALENA (Poland) by Filip Gieldon
SWEET DISASTER (Germany) by Laura Lehmus
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILM
HONK by Cheryl Allison
HUMANITY STOKED by Michael Ien Cohen
NOT A TAME LION by Craig Bettendorf
SIGN THE SHOW by Cat Brewer
WINNER: HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE A PROBLEM? by Thomas Edward Keith & J.W. Wiley
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
ALL THAT GLITTERS (United Kingdom) by Dan Bronzite
WINNER: MEDEA (China) by Feifei Zhong
MY FAVORITE BUS DRIVER (Taiwan) by Wesley Ko
RAINING CATS AND DOGS (Fance) by Vanessa Caffin
WHEN SHE WAS GOOD (United Kingdom) by Margarita Milne
BEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
1992 by Kuan Cao
A BITTER MURMUR by Manuel Baeza
LIONESS by Molly E. Smith
THE END OF THE SQUIRREL by Michael Christensen
WINNER: WILD ROSE by Hannsue
WRITTEN FOR WALKEN by Adam Cushman
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM OR DOCUMENTARY
BLACK WHITE AND THE GREYS
DEVIL’S HOLLOW
HUMANITY STOKED
OUT AND ABOUT
WINNER: THE ONES YOU DIDN'T BURN
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR SHORT FILM OR SERIES PILOT
HATE CRIME IN HOWARD BEACH
LIONESS
RAINING CATS AND DOGS (France)
TONY’S AUTO REPAIR
WINNER: UNBRIDALED
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR EXHIBITION FILMS
ESPN FILMS PRESENTS: THE CAPTAIN, Documentary
FRACTAL, US Short Film
LIN, US Short Film
WINNER: STAG, US Feature Film
THE REDEEMER, US Feature Film
BEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILM
WINNER: A POEM BY ALBA by Yoo Lee
EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT by Dean Temple
FRIENDSHIP by Lin Tam
PANCAKE PANIC! by David Filmore
THE NEW FLAVOUR: LOTTERY by Xu Chen
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORT
WINNER: BACON ‘N’ LACES by Stephen Michael Simon
BELOW THE RISE by Massimo Soto
HATE CRIME IN HOWARD BEACH by Stephen J Woods & Eric Notar
BEST LONG FORM TV PILOT
HOW TO HACK BIRTH CONTROL by Sassy Mohen
LIMITED EDITION by Cole Mueller
OUTLI(a)RS by Maia Henkin
WINNER: THE CLOAKED REALM (THE KNIGHT AND THE QUEEN) by Marisa Cohen & Peter Isaac Alexander
WALLBALLERS by Christine Scherer
WELLNESS INC. by Kylie Hitchcock
BEST SHORT FORM TV PILOT
ABSTRACTION by Tash Ann
WINNER: BREWTOWN by Emm O’Connor and Scott Long
HOW DID WE GET HERE? By Matt Frierdich
LOST & FOUND ABROAD by Vanina Kondova
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - SERIES OR PILOT
Emm O’Connor in “Brewtown”
Eston Clare in “Wallballers”
Maia Henkin in “Outli(a)rs”
WINNER: Scott Long in “Brewtown”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATURE
Kelly Shipe in "Devil's Hollow"
WINNER: Peter Callahan in “Out and About”
Marchelle Thurman in "Black White and the Greys"
Casey Nelson in "Black White and the Greys"
Sheila Tapia in “The Man Behind the Camera”
Shuler Hensley in “Devil’s Hollow”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATURE
Lee Fong Cheng in “Hideout”
Magdalena Żak in “Magdalena”
WINNER: Friederike Kempter in “Sweet Disaster”
Stephanie Schoonjans in “Grounds of Hope”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORT
Adam Cushman in “Written for Walken”
Ava Ramey in “Wendy”
WINNER: Greena Park in “1992”
Sara Oliva in “Lioness”
Wilderman Garcia in “Hamleyed”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORT
WINNER: Leiying Luan in “Medea”
Sophia Myles in “All that Glitters”
Paul Chiang in “My Favorite Bus Driver”
Wei-ting Huang in “My Favorite Bus Driver”
Georgina Morgan in “When She was Good”
Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming at SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL remarked, "This year's event has definitely surpassed our expectations. It was a truly beautiful and positive environment. Everyone was just excited to get back in person, as well as see their films on the big screen."
This year, SIFFNYC has partnered with the New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) to present awards to 3 women filmmakers for Excellence in Directing. NYWIFT's mission is to connect, educate, and advocate for women to accelerate diversity in media by creating Equity for all women in media and entertainment to better reflect our world and transform our culture.
