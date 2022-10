​SOHO International Film Festival 2022 - Award Winners and Recap

Photo by Champion Hamilton | Champion Eye Media Photo by Champion Hamilton | Champion Eye Media Photo by Champion Hamilton | Champion Eye Media

This year’s festival contained over 100+ diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films from filmmakers across the globe

This year's event definitely surpassed our expectations. It was a truly beautiful and positive environment. Everyone was excited to get back in person, as well as see their films on the big screen.” — Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past week, from October 6th thru the 13th, 2022 the SOHO International Film Festival SIFFNYC ), ​presented by SOHO Film Forum, was back live in person, ​at the Village East by Angelika Theater in New York City, ​with films in competition and exhibition from all over the world.This year’s festival contained over 100+ diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films submitted by filmmakers from across the globe, including 1​6​ World Premieres, 8 US Premieres, 20 Northeast Premieres, 8 East Coast Premieres, 2​1​ New York Premieres & 12 New York City Premieres.​ Films that made the program came from the US, China, Cuba, Taiwan, France, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, United Kingdom, Argentina & Australia.There were quite a few notable names in attendance: Film & TV stars Irene Bedard (Pocahantas), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods) for The Redeemer by Myles Clohessy; Chad Coleman (The Orville) for Wishlab, Inc; Frank Harts (Prodigal Son), Johnny Wu (Chicago Med) for Two Wongs; Dwayne Cameron (Power Rangers) for his film June; Rock legend David Gahan (lead vocals, Depeche Mode) for Data Management by James Roger Gahan; Andy Rourke (bassist, The Smiths) for The Wrong Guy by Alejandro Montoya Marin; Tony winning actors Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building), Marie Mullen (The Music Man on Broadway), Jefferson Mays (Perry Mason), Shuler Hensley (Dexter) for Devil's Hollow by Chris Easterly; and former Gov. David A. Patterson for the documentary Hate Crime in Howard Beach by Stephen Woods, to name a few.WINNERS & NOMINEESBEST US SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMBLACK WHITE AND THE GREYS by Marchelle Thurman & Casey NelsonDEVIL’S HOLLOW by Chris EasterlyWINNER: OUT AND ABOUT by Peter CallahanREBEL/REBEL by Drew HarwoodTHE MAN BEHIND THE CAMERA by Mike PerroneTHE ONES YOU DIDN'T BURN by Elise FinnertyBEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMADULT ADOPTION (Canada) by Karen KnoxGROUNDS OF HOPE (France) by Lionel BernardinHIDEOUT (Taiwan) by Yen Kuang ChenWINNER: MAGDALENA (Poland) by Filip GieldonSWEET DISASTER (Germany) by Laura LehmusBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILMHONK by Cheryl AllisonHUMANITY STOKED by Michael Ien CohenNOT A TAME LION by Craig BettendorfSIGN THE SHOW by Cat BrewerWINNER: HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE A PROBLEM? by Thomas Edward Keith & J.W. WileyBEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILMALL THAT GLITTERS (United Kingdom) by Dan BronziteWINNER: MEDEA (China) by Feifei ZhongMY FAVORITE BUS DRIVER (Taiwan) by Wesley KoRAINING CATS AND DOGS (Fance) by Vanessa CaffinWHEN SHE WAS GOOD (United Kingdom) by Margarita MilneBEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILM1992 by Kuan CaoA BITTER MURMUR by Manuel BaezaLIONESS by Molly E. SmithTHE END OF THE SQUIRREL by Michael ChristensenWINNER: WILD ROSE by HannsueWRITTEN FOR WALKEN by Adam CushmanAUDIENCE AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM OR DOCUMENTARYBLACK WHITE AND THE GREYSDEVIL’S HOLLOWHUMANITY STOKEDOUT AND ABOUTWINNER: THE ONES YOU DIDN'T BURNAUDIENCE AWARD FOR SHORT FILM OR SERIES PILOTHATE CRIME IN HOWARD BEACHLIONESSRAINING CATS AND DOGS (France)TONY’S AUTO REPAIRWINNER: UNBRIDALEDAUDIENCE AWARD FOR EXHIBITION FILMSESPN FILMS PRESENTS: THE CAPTAIN, DocumentaryFRACTAL, US Short FilmLIN, US Short FilmWINNER: STAG, US Feature FilmTHE REDEEMER, US Feature FilmBEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILMWINNER: A POEM BY ALBA by Yoo LeeEVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT by Dean TempleFRIENDSHIP by Lin TamPANCAKE PANIC! by David FilmoreTHE NEW FLAVOUR: LOTTERY by Xu ChenBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORTWINNER: BACON ‘N’ LACES by Stephen Michael SimonBELOW THE RISE by Massimo SotoHATE CRIME IN HOWARD BEACH by Stephen J Woods & Eric NotarBEST LONG FORM TV PILOTHOW TO HACK BIRTH CONTROL by Sassy MohenLIMITED EDITION by Cole MuellerOUTLI(a)RS by Maia HenkinWINNER: THE CLOAKED REALM (THE KNIGHT AND THE QUEEN) by Marisa Cohen & Peter Isaac AlexanderWALLBALLERS by Christine SchererWELLNESS INC. by Kylie HitchcockBEST SHORT FORM TV PILOTABSTRACTION by Tash AnnWINNER: BREWTOWN by Emm O’Connor and Scott LongHOW DID WE GET HERE? By Matt FrierdichLOST & FOUND ABROAD by Vanina KondovaBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - SERIES OR PILOTEmm O’Connor in “Brewtown”Eston Clare in “Wallballers”Maia Henkin in “Outli(a)rs”WINNER: Scott Long in “Brewtown”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATUREKelly Shipe in "Devil's Hollow"WINNER: Peter Callahan in “Out and About”Marchelle Thurman in "Black White and the Greys"Casey Nelson in "Black White and the Greys"Sheila Tapia in “The Man Behind the Camera”Shuler Hensley in “Devil’s Hollow”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATURELee Fong Cheng in “Hideout”Magdalena Żak in “Magdalena”WINNER: Friederike Kempter in “Sweet Disaster”Stephanie Schoonjans in “Grounds of Hope”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORTAdam Cushman in “Written for Walken”Ava Ramey in “Wendy”WINNER: Greena Park in “1992”Sara Oliva in “Lioness”Wilderman Garcia in “Hamleyed”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORTWINNER: Leiying Luan in “Medea”Sophia Myles in “All that Glitters”Paul Chiang in “My Favorite Bus Driver”Wei-ting Huang in “My Favorite Bus Driver”Georgina Morgan in “When She was Good”Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming at SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL remarked, "This year's event has definitely surpassed our expectations. It was a truly beautiful and positive environment. Everyone was just excited to get back in person, as well as see their films on the big screen."This year, SIFFNYC has partnered with the New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) to present awards to 3 women filmmakers for Excellence in Directing. NYWIFT's mission is to connect, educate, and advocate for women to accelerate diversity in media by creating Equity for all women in media and entertainment to better reflect our world and transform our culture.