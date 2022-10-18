Chasny’s Carlton Breaks the In-Between
A man created a different persona out of life’s changes and bad decisionsETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tawnee Chasny presents a thrilling tale in "Carlton: Down Sized," the story of a young man named Carlton who recently got laid off when his company was bought out by a larger firm. Eager to make a wholesome experience out of the horrible situation he is in, he takes everything that he owns and packs it onto his motorcycle then goes on a road trip that would alter the course of his life forever. He encounters four men on a prison break and discovers the scarring things that the group has done. Carlton then goes through a traumatic experience that leads him to wake up in a strange place with absolutely no idea of his identity nor of any memory of his past. As a classic Tawnee Chasny fiction, the author peppers the book with a blend of a gripping tale and a hint of mysticism.
Anthony Avina of Pacific Book Review speaks highly about the book. “A memorable, entertaining, and powerful character-driven narrative, author Tawnee Chasny’s "Carlton: Down Sized," is a must-read fictional tale like no other. The author creates a protagonist with a memorable and interesting character arc, and by the book's end readers will be clamoring to read about how Carlton’s story wraps up.”
The author of this nerve-racking and incredibly written fictional tale is Donna Chasny. She was an excellent aerospace engineering teacher. Even though Donna has passed on to the world beyond, her name continues to be celebrated in the literary world through the fervent efforts of her husband Kennar. Donna has also written other stories and books, including "Ting!"
"Carlton: Down Sized" and other Donna “Tawnee” Chasny’s works are available on Amazon and on her website, https://authordonnachasny.com/.
