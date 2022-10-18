Renowned ZaZ Restaurant & Catering Celebrates 10 Delicious Years in Business

Food at the popular restaurant is uniquely designed by award-winning Chef, Olrie Roberts.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned ZaZ Restaurant & Catering is pleased to announce it is celebrating its 10th delicious year serving foodies in the Boston and Hyde Park areas.ZaZ Restaurant & Catering is a multi-location Caribbean, Asian, and Latin fusion restaurant providing uniquely designed dishes by experienced and award-winning Chef, Olrie Roberts . The premier New England restaurant provides a wide breadth of catering and event planning services to meet the needs of all clients, while also offering a highly sought-after food truck rental for private events. This full set of offerings separates ZaZ from many of its competitors in New England who merely offer seated dining in-house.In its most recent news, ZaZ Restaurant has reached an impressive milestone – a remarkable 10 years in business. While the restaurant has celebrated several accomplishments in the past decade, this year in particular has been one for the books.Not only has Chef Olrie opened a new location in Boston City Hall (April 2022), but it also hosted a Caribbean cultural event, ZaZ Fest, in the Boston Seaport with internationally recognized acts, including Ky-Mani Marley, Timaya, Mr. Killa, and other celebrated musicians in the SOCA and AfroBeats genre. ZaZ Restaurant also plans to bring its new food truck to the Boston Seaport’s Winter promotional marketplace, Snowport, through January 2023.“We couldn’t be more pleased to celebrate such a special milestone,” Chef Olrie says. “To us, cooking isn’t just about preparing a meal and putting it in front of the client. It’s so much more than that. Our goal has always been to take our clients’ taste buds on a culinary adventure – providing unforgettable experiences with loved ones. To me, this is a vital ingredient in the recipe of life. We can’t wait for you to taste what we have to offer – and we promise you’ll never forget it.”Never one to settle, Chef Olrie also has plans to open additional locations over the next few months. The restaurant’s standard dine-in restaurant is located at its flagship space in Hyde Park, MA – 1238 River Street, Hyde Park, MA 02136For more information about ZaZ Restaurant & Catering, or to contact the company about its catering services, please visit https://www.zazrestaurant.com About Chef Olrie RobertsOlrie Roberts is President, Founder, and Head Chef at ZaZ Restaurant & Catering Corporation. In his teen years, Chef Olrie moved to the United States and began a career in welding in hopes to help his family. After a dedicated decade in the field, he adamantly decided to follow his passion for food. He attended Boston’s Le Cordon Bleu where he interned in Spain and continued to distinguish his flavor profiles. As a father, his legacy lives daily in the restaurant name. ZaZ is simply an artful twist of his children’s names, Zariah and Zalin.In 2022, the Chef has overcome a multi-year pandemic and continues to thrive serving others. From continuous take-out hours to meal-prepped orders delivered at any neighbor’s door, ZaZ’s love for people and food stands clear. With 10-years serving his community through ZaZ, Grenada native Olrie Roberts has poured his innate passion for ingredients into dishes generations will come to know. Growing up in Grenada with his grandparents, he was raised on the fundamentals of fresh produce, spices, and seafood.ZaZ Restaurant & Catering has been in operation since 2012 in the city of Boston, with its main location in Hyde Park. The restaurant has won numerous awards and has been recognized by the City of Boston for high-quality service and delicious food. With a continuously growing staff, ZaZ is a growing organization that has worked with a diverse range business throughout the city in the past decade on both private and public events.