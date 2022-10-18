70th United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Keynote Ark of Israel's Major Fundraising Event in Nashville in November

The inaugural Hearts Of Courage Gala will benefit the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Widows & Orphans Organization and Ark Of Israel's initiatives to unite America and Israel

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ark Of Israel is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. The organization is pleased to announce that the 70th United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural Hearts Of Courage Gala on Nov. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. (CT) at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.

Mike Pompeo served as the 70th United States Secretary of State from April 2018 through January 2021. He previously served from January 2017 to April 2018 as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

As our nation's most senior diplomat, Secretary Pompeo helped craft U.S. foreign policy based on our nation's founding ideals, putting America first. America became a massive energy exporter and a force for good in the Middle East, cementing real peace through the work of the Abraham Accords.

In addition to serving as the keynote, Secretary Pompeo will also receive the Hearts Of Courage Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to the United States and commitment to ensuring the safety of its greatest ally, Israel.

Secretary Pompeo will be joined by a growing lists of world-renowned guests who include: Anat Sultan Dadon (Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States), Shlomi Nahumson (CEO of IDF Widows and Orphans Organization), Netanel Hershtik (Cantor of The West Hampton Synagogue - NY), Shahar Azani (SR VP of the Jewish Broadcast Service), Justice Enlow (Miss Tennessee USA, 2020), Jonathan Feldstein (CEO of Genesis 123) and Kim Walker-Smith (Grammy-nominated artist and acclaimed worship leader) who will be providing live entertainment for guests.

The Hearts Of Courage Gala will bring leaders from across the globe together to honor the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. With proceeds benefiting the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization and Ark Of Israel's initiatives to unite America and Israel, this historic event will be a celebration as we come together to assist the most vulnerable among us.

To learn more about the The Hearts Of Courage Gala, other speakers, and how to register, please visit arkofisrael.com.

Ark Of Israel is a nonprofit organization that celebrates American values, actively works to strengthen the United States and Israel alliance, and was founded on the shared values of these two great nations.

For more information about the The Hearts Of Courage Gala, please call Josh Standifer at 865.307.4193 or email Josh@LocalArk.com.

