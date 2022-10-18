GL Announces Voice Analysis Tool

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their new Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™) which analyzes the audio content within any Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB), or Super Wideband (SWB) PCM audio file and generates a variety of audio metrics including Frequency Bandwidth, Speech Activity, Active Speech Level, Noise Level, DC Offset, and RMS Power.

[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/vat-web-architecture.jpg]

GL’s VAT™ operations are fully automated by detecting the audio files within a user-specified directory and analyzing same as the files appear. Using configuration settings associated with the Degraded voice file name, the VAT™ can specify which tests to run, specifies the configuration for each test, and associate the Reference file for tests that require both Degraded and Reference files.

“The GL VAT™ application can generate a variety of audio metrics including Round Trip and One Way Delay measurement, Audio Dropout analysis, Double-Talk measurements, and Voice Quality Analysis (when also coupled with the GL VQT POLQA solution). In addition, the GL VAT™ supports Speech to Text analysis with pass/fail when coupled with the GL Speech to Text Analysis solution,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “All the VAT™ associated results are sent to the GL WebViewer™ central database and can be accessed using the WebViewer™ web browser. If the network connection is lost between VAT™ and the database, the data is saved internally. Once the network connection is re-established the data is automatically sent from the VAT™ to the GL WebViewer™ database, so no data is lost.”

Key Features

  • GL VAT™ supports analyzing any Raw PCM voice file including NB, WB and SWB. Audio files can be generated from any application including GL VQuad™ and vMobile™
  • Fully automated operation with log file containing results and stored in the GL Central Database which can be accessed easily using the GL WebViewer™
  • VAT™ CLI (Command Line Interface) supports remote operation
  • Audio analysis includes, Round Trip and One Way Delay, Dropout Audio analysis, Double-Talk, Power Level and Frequency Analysis, Speech Activity, Active Speech Level and Noise Level, and DC Offset
  • Supports Voice Quality Testing (VQT) analysis when coupled with the GL VQT software
  • Supports multiple analytical tests per individual voice file

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com


