Cangrade Expands ATS Partnerships With iCIMS Prime Integration

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, a bias-free, AI-based hiring solution that predicts job candidate success, announced its Prime integration with iCIMS, a global recruitment platform that delivers enterprise hiring solutions across every stage of the talent journey. The integration of these two technologies further streamlines the hiring process for HR teams using these solutions, driving efficiency so leaders can focus on talent strategy and driving results.

Cangrade's patented, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions easily identify the soft skills needed to succeed and the talent that has what it takes. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment predicts candidate success up to 10x more accurately than any traditional hiring method, so you can be confident that you're making the right hire every time.

Cangrade is proud to be one of the select assessment providers with an iCIMS Prime integration. With this partnership, customers utilizing Cangrade and iCIMS will simplify both their own hiring processes and candidates' by consolidating candidate information in one place, ensuring they hire the right fit, providing a seamless and positive candidate experience, and boosting retention. Data from Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment is automatically pulled into iCIMS, including candidate fit scores and insights into candidates' strengths, development opportunities, and motivations, which recruiters can then use to quickly and accurately narrow down their talent pools to top candidates.

"As iCIMS is one of the top recruitment platforms on the market, having a strong integration is a core part of Cangrade's go-to-market strategy. Our integration allows iCIMS customers to take advantage of the market's strongest bias-free AI for candidate selection, offered by Cangrade. It also enables customers to build a fully automated and efficient recruitment process that is great for both recruiters and jobseekers," shared Gershon Goren, Co-founder and CEO of Cangrade.

About Cangrade:

Cangrade's AI-based technology enables HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade's patented technology helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions with 10x more accurate predictions of talent success than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

