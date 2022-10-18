The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Released a New Blog on the Changes in Alaska and at the Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Alaskan Bowl Company has just released a new blog regarding the changing of the season in Alaska, and with this change in temperature and fall color also comes a change that the Great Alaskan Bowl Company would like to inform all loyal patrons and visitors about.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company’s nearly 30-year-old road sign finally came down over the 2019 and 2020 winter months. Largely due to age and wear during the tough Alaskan winter, the wind finally took the old familiar sign away. But after a long and “signless” period of time, now the company would like to announce that a new sign has been put into place for everyone to see.
The changing seasons in Alaska happen quickly. And as The Great Alaskan Bowl Company has now moved to seasonal winter hours, the store will be open 7 days a week, only closing an hour earlier than normal. The store will also be open on First Fridays again, beginning in October. And the pumpkin and apple bowls are just now hitting their freshest days.
Alaska is a state of extremes. And with extreme changes come new products that The Great Alaskan Bowl Company has taken in to replace those from their older vendors who have also moved on in life, elsewhere, or on toward retirement.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is one of the last remaining bowl mills put in place to serve the growing need for large, wooden bowls for making bread or mixing and serving food back in the 1800s. Including a timeless history for those who enjoy the simpler times when life required simpler means, the Great Alaskan Bowl Company has been manufacturing solid, Alaskan birch bowls since 1991 from its location in Fairbanks, Alaska.
For those interested in learning more about The Great Alaskan Bowl Company, or to chat with a store representative, you can contact the Great Alaskan Bowl Company via the company website.
