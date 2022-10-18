Screenless Display Market is Projected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 23%.

Screenless Display Market

Screenless display is a developing display technology that allows users to display and transmit data without the use of a screen or projector.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Screenless Display Market by Type (Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface), by Application (Holographic Projection, Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display, Others), by Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global screenless display industry generated $1.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Advancements in technologies, low power & space requirements, and enhanced privacy & security drive the growth of the global screenless display market. However, high cost, lack of awareness, and limited availability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for gaming solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in demand for screenless monitor solutions across different sectors such as healthcare and commercial. However, disruptions in the supply chain led to several obstacles.

Manufacturing activities were stopped completely or partially during the pandemic due to lack of workforce availability and shortage of raw materials. Moreover, many new projects were canceled or delayed.

Increase in the adoption of smart infrastructure solutions across the world is expected to consolidate the screenless display demand post-pandemic.

The Visual Image Segment to Maintain Its Lead Position During the Forecast Period

Based on type, the visual image segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to offering of visual image display technology by key players. However, the synaptic interface segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to assistance provided to people with impaired vision.

The Automotive Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to transmission of prior warning information such as oil level or tire pressure and integration with adaptive cruise control to alert the drivers. However, the commercial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to diverse range of applications such as immersive messaging and augmented reality.

North America to Maintain Its Dominance in Terms of Revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to surge in investments by prime players in display technology solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT technologies.

Leading Market Players

Avegant Corporation

BAE Systems

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

MicroVision Inc.

Synaptic Incorporated

Seereal Technologies S.A.

Google Inc.

Holoxica Ltd.

Zebra Imaging Inc.