Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,762 in the last 365 days.

Gallian Firm LLC, Dallas-Based Federal Defense Attorneys

Gregg Gallian Dallas-Based Federal Defense Lawyer

Gregg Gallian Dallas-Based Federal Defense Lawyer

Gallian Firm LLC Has Over 180 5 Star Reviews from Former Clients

Gallian Firm LLC Has Over 180 5 Star Reviews from Former Clients

Gallian Firm LLC, Dallas-Based Federal Defense Lawyer

Gallian Firm LLC, Dallas-Based Federal Defense Lawyer

Gallian Firm LLC represents Americans facing facing federal drug, fraud, assault or other charges and provides free consultations and case reviews.

At Gallian Firm, I stand behind you when no one else will. I give you a voice when the government tries to take it away. I fight for you every step of the way.”
— Gregg Gallian, Award-Winning Federal Defense Attorney
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Gallian is an experienced, aggressive, award-winning federal criminal defense lawyer located in Dallas, Texas. A former prosecutor, Gregg has a track record of success in the most complex and difficult cases his clients could face. He is a proven winner who fights relentlessly for those who may be innocent or wrongfully accused and find themselves charged with a federal crime.

Gallian Firm LLC handles all federal criminal cases and is licensed to handle state criminal matters within the State of Texas.

Federal crimes include:

‣ GOVERNMENT LENDING FRAUD • COVID 19/CARES ACT FRAUD • PPP LOAN FRAUD • SBA LOAN FRAUD ‣ HEATH CARE FRAUD • KICKBACKS / STARK LAW • PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD / PILL MILL • HEALTH INSURANCE FRAUD ‣ MAIL FRAUD ‣ SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD ‣ WIRE FRAUD ‣ CONSPIRACY ‣ FEDERAL CONSPIRACY ‣ DRUG CONSPIRACY • TRAFFICKING • DISTRIBUTION • MANUFACTURING • POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE ‣ GUN CRIMES/VIOLENT CRIMES • AGGRAVATED CRIMES ◦ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ◦ AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT • ALLEGATIONS OF INTENTIONAL HARM • FELON FIREARM POSSESSION • HUMAN TRAFFICKING • RICO CRIMES

Getting honest, sound guidance from a an experienced federal lawyer is a critical benefit to those in trouble and under the pressure of facing potential jail time or several financial penalties. Gallian Firm, LLC provides free case reviews to clients, even if they have already hired another attorney. Gallian Firm, LLC is a nationwide federal defense firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Gallian Firm handles even the most complex federal cases nationwide.

Gallian Firm, LLC.
3500 MAPLE AVENUE, SUITE 230
DALLAS, TEXAS 75219

www.galliandefensefirm.com / (214) 432-8860

Carly Ray
Gallian Firm LLC
+1 214-432-8860
carly@galliandefensefirm.com

Meet Gregg Gallian, Federal Criminal Defense Attorney

You just read:

Gallian Firm LLC, Dallas-Based Federal Defense Attorneys

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.