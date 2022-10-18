Gallian Firm LLC, Dallas-Based Federal Defense Attorneys
Gallian Firm LLC represents Americans facing facing federal drug, fraud, assault or other charges and provides free consultations and case reviews.
At Gallian Firm, I stand behind you when no one else will. I give you a voice when the government tries to take it away. I fight for you every step of the way.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Gallian is an experienced, aggressive, award-winning federal criminal defense lawyer located in Dallas, Texas. A former prosecutor, Gregg has a track record of success in the most complex and difficult cases his clients could face. He is a proven winner who fights relentlessly for those who may be innocent or wrongfully accused and find themselves charged with a federal crime.
— Gregg Gallian, Award-Winning Federal Defense Attorney
Gallian Firm LLC handles all federal criminal cases and is licensed to handle state criminal matters within the State of Texas.
Federal crimes include:
‣ GOVERNMENT LENDING FRAUD • COVID 19/CARES ACT FRAUD • PPP LOAN FRAUD • SBA LOAN FRAUD ‣ HEATH CARE FRAUD • KICKBACKS / STARK LAW • PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD / PILL MILL • HEALTH INSURANCE FRAUD ‣ MAIL FRAUD ‣ SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD ‣ WIRE FRAUD ‣ CONSPIRACY ‣ FEDERAL CONSPIRACY ‣ DRUG CONSPIRACY • TRAFFICKING • DISTRIBUTION • MANUFACTURING • POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE ‣ GUN CRIMES/VIOLENT CRIMES • AGGRAVATED CRIMES ◦ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ◦ AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT • ALLEGATIONS OF INTENTIONAL HARM • FELON FIREARM POSSESSION • HUMAN TRAFFICKING • RICO CRIMES
Getting honest, sound guidance from a an experienced federal lawyer is a critical benefit to those in trouble and under the pressure of facing potential jail time or several financial penalties. Gallian Firm, LLC provides free case reviews to clients, even if they have already hired another attorney. Gallian Firm, LLC is a nationwide federal defense firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Gallian Firm handles even the most complex federal cases nationwide.
Gallian Firm, LLC.
3500 MAPLE AVENUE, SUITE 230
DALLAS, TEXAS 75219
www.galliandefensefirm.com / (214) 432-8860
Carly Ray
Gallian Firm LLC
+1 214-432-8860
carly@galliandefensefirm.com
Meet Gregg Gallian, Federal Criminal Defense Attorney