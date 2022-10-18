Department Hosts Raising the Bar: Literacy & Math Series to Address Academic Recovery

On October 26, the U.S. Department of Education will host the first of five sessions focused on strategies and programs to boost literacy and math outcomes.

Following the September National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results showing significant impacts on students’ learning, these sessions will highlight strategies and best practices to help states, districts, and schools improve learning outcomes for students, especially in literacy and mathematics. The series seeks to build engagement from the field; identify collaboration opportunities among research, practice, and funding; and lift best practices and resources for practitioners and policymakers to take action to address learning loss and academic recovery.

“We always knew the pandemic would have a profound impact on students’ learning, which is why the Biden-Harris administration made it a priority from Day One to safely reopen our schools and secure the American Rescue Plan’s $122 billion investment in public education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “From that moment on, our Department has encouraged state and local leaders to spend their American Rescue Plan dollars on evidence-based strategies for ensuring our students can catch up in the classroom. With the latest results from the Nation’s Report Card as our call-to-action, today, I’m pleased to announce a new expert-led speaker series that will equip educators, school leaders, and district administrators with the latest information on the science of learning and the most promising tools for accelerating academic recovery, so that they can raise the bar to support our students and level up their skills in the critical areas of math and reading.”

The sessions will occur monthly from October through February and will center on sustained, cohesive efforts to improve educational practice. The kickoff event on October 26, hosted at the U.S. Department of Education, is a call to action to practitioners, education leaders, teachers, parents, students, and policymakers to leverage the extraordinary level of available federal resources to mitigate learning loss and accelerate academic recovery.

Additionally, the Department will be issuing a guide to drive strategies in districts and states on how to best address learning loss and academic recovery. This guide will be a follow-up to the extensive guidance provided in the handbooks on reopening and recovery provided by the Department in early 2021.

The subsequent four convenings include topics focused on:

Learning research-based practices from content experts

Highlighting promising practices from SEAs and districts

Leveraging ARP funding to implement literacy and math achievement best practices at scale

Offering dedicated time and expertise to support action planning (i.e., guided working sessions and support from technical assistance providers).

More information on the additional convenings to come.

Date Session Topic Session 1 October 26, 2022 Enhancing Awareness of the Best Strategies and Resources Available to Address Learning Loss and Academic Recovery Session 2 November 10, 2022 (Date is subject to change) Best Practices and Research on Rigorous Instruction for all Students in Literacy and Mathematics Session 3 December 8, 2022 (Date is subject to change) Increasing Support for Students Beyond the Classroom Session 4 January 12, 2023 (Date is subject to change) Addressing Educator Shortages and Parent/Family Engagement in Literacy and Mathematics Session 5 February 9, 2023

(Date is subject to change) Highlighting the Best Examples of Putting Policy into Practice

The Literacy and Math series is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting students’ academic recovery and ensuring recovery efforts are meeting student, parent, and family needs. As part of that effort, in January, Secretary Cardona laid out his vision for education in America by boldly addressing opportunity and achievement gaps in education.

Through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in evidence-based solutions that are driving academic recovery and providing additional mental health supports. Since education was disrupted in March 2020 due to the global covid-19 pandemic, the Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized recovery for students through multiple efforts. In addition to providing $130 billion in ARP funds for K-12 education to support the safe reopening of K-12 schools and to meet the needs of all students, the Biden-Harris Administration: