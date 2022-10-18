Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,235 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Design for Sulfur Pits (HOF-241)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sulfur pits are vulnerable to deterioration and costly damage. I thought there could be an advanced design to eliminate concrete deterioration in sulfur pits, so I invented the MITIGATE SULFUR PIT CONCRETE DETERIORATION CHALLENGE," said an inventor, from Dickinson, Texas. "My design could reduce the overall material, construction and repair costs of sulfur pits to save money for gas plants and refineries."

The patent-pending invention prevents concrete deterioration in sulfur pits. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using cast basalt or basalt tiles and a rectangular sulfur pit design. As a result, it reduces construction time and material costs. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to construct so it is ideal for natural gas processing plants, producers and refineries that use sulfur pits.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-advanced-design-for-sulfur-pits-hof-241-301650367.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Design for Sulfur Pits (HOF-241)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.